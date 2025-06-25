The new Volvo EX60 will make its world debut in January 2026. It has been confirmed that the Swedish brand is planning to kick off the new year by unveiling its answer to the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan Electric and the highly anticipated, next-generation BMW iX3.

Volvo has also shared the first official teaser image of the all-electric alternative to its faithful XC60 SUV, which reveals the new rear light signature for the EX60. Unlike seemingly every other EV being launched at the moment, there’s no full-width light bar as far as we can see, but there are separate segmented tail-lights embedded in the rear windscreen as you’ll find on the Volvo EX90, EX30 and ES90.

The main tail-light unit is located lower down, behind the car’s pronounced and surprisingly angular rear haunches, and features slim lights elements with tiny Volvo script at the side. We can also see much bigger Volvo lettering across the tailgate and smooth surfacing, similar to that on the brand’s other electric cars.

The EX60’s overall proportions should be similar to the current XC60, and our exclusive image gives you a better idea of what the new model will look like. We expect to see the front end use eight-bit-style Thor’s-hammer LED headlights, plus flush door handles, a blanked-off grille and aerodynamic alloy wheels.