New Volvo XC60 B5 facelift review: Scandi SUV is starting to feel a bit senior

Verdict

The Volvo XC60 is starting to show its age alongside more modern rivals. The updated look gives it a newfound sense of style, which matched to the Scandi-cool cabin and spacious rear seats ensure the Swedish SUV isn’t without appeal. But it’s not as soft as a Mercedes GLC, nor as sporty as a BMW X3, and despite the in-built Google tech and a slicker central screen, the lack of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is unacceptable in this day and age. The T6 plug-in hybrid version will make more sense to most buyers, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The mid-size premium SUV class is one that’s undergone pretty drastic change over the last few years. The Lexus NX and Mercedes GLC arrived within a few months of one another, while Audi’s multi-pronged, multi-fuel attack materialised more recently with the hybrid Q5 and electric Q6 e-tron. BMW’s latest X3 also stands proud in this particular market.

One model was left languishing, however; Volvo’s XC60 was revealed to the public in 2017 and has had very little in the way of updates since. But like the larger XC90, Volvo’s X3 alternative has been given a stay of execution to keep the car relevant until the firm goes EV-only towards the end of the decade. Cue a series of changes that Volvo hopes will keep customers coming back while it waits for the market to mature.