New Xiaomi YU7 GT might look like a Ferrari Purosangue but has far more power
China’s ‘it’ car has been spied in a top-spec 1,526bhp GT specification in Germany
Chinese car maker Xiaomi has been spied testing its new performance flagship at the Nurburgring in Germany. Joining the groundbreaking SU7 Ultra, the new YU7 GT is set to offer somewhere in the region of 1,526bhp in a package that will be able to rival Porsche, AMG and even Ferrari on their home turf.
But those high-end models will all cost well over £130,000 at a minimum, whereas the YU7 GT could slip in well below that price point. In fact, when it does arrive, we expect it to rival high-end versions of the smaller Porsche Macan, Polestar 3 and Alpine A390. And if any of these fast, yet engaging all-electric SUVs appeals to you, why not check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service to see what they could cost you.
A high-performance GT version of the YU7, an already popular electric mid-size SUV in China, aims to bring SU7 Ultra-like levels of extreme performance to the YU7’s more family-friendly body. The set-up includes a tri-motor layout, which could produce as much as 1,526bhp in this form, and very possibly more. While there’s little indication so far of what battery this GT model will use, it’s expected to be the same 93.7kWh battery as the saloon.
We don’t expect to see just more power from the GT, but substantial upgrades to the chassis too. Expect air suspension, some form of active ride stabilisation, power torque vectoring on the rear axle and cutting-edge traction control systems.
Visually, the GT features even wider and more aggressive wheelarches than the standard car, 21-inch wheels and a more open front end that will help with cooling. Behind the wheels are huge carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo, which work with regenerative braking from the e-motors to help slow down all that mass.
Xiaomi has also fitted larger splitters and side skirts, plus a huge rear diffuser, rear lip spoiler and upper wing, which should help balance the aero package at high speeds, and there’s even GT badging on the tailgate that’s plain to see. Inside, expect bucket seats and more performance-oriented paraphernalia.
But why is this car important? If there’s one Chinese car brand that’s hit the headlines most in the last 24 months, it would have to be Xiaomi. The tech-producer turned car manufacturer has been a sales sensation in its home Chinese market, and while timing of its entry into Europe is still to be confirmed, there’s definitely a sense of when, not if. This YU7 GT, with its supercar-shaming performance and a price point that’ll be more Polestar than Porsche, could be the car to convert whoever’s left to be converted.
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