News

New XPeng G6 priced below £40k to undercut Tesla Model Y

Three versions of the XPeng G6 will be available in the UK, with up to 480bhp

By:Alastair Crooks, Ellis Hyde
11 Dec 2025
XPeng G6 - front12

The XPeng G6 only went on sale in the UK back in February, but it’s already received some major upgrades including the ability to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 12 minutes. Yet the electric SUV will continue to cost less than its key rival, the Tesla Model Y

The updated G6 will be available to order from February 2026, with prices starting from £39,990. This is the same as before and £2,000 less than the entry-level ‘Model Y Standard’ that has just been launched. 

The newcomer from China will also be continuing to try and steal sales away from electric family cars like the Renault Scenic, Ford Explorer and Hyundai Ioniq 5, which you can save thousands of pounds on through the Auto Express Buy A Car service

New XPeng G6 range, power and performance 

The revised RWD Standard Range model will come with a single 292bhp motor – 22bhp more than before – while, thanks to a new 68kWh battery replacing the old 66kWh unit, range has increased from 270 to 292 miles. The maximum charging speed stands at 382kW. 

At £44,990, the updated RWD Long Range edition will also cost the same as before, but rather strangely it’s getting a smaller battery and less range. Previously, it had an 87.5kWh battery that provided 354 miles of range, but for 2026 it will have an 80.8kWh unit, good for 326 miles at most. 

However, the new unit uses XPeng’s latest battery technology and an 800-volt electrical system that, combined, give it a class-leading charging speed of up to 451kW. That’s how it can be nearly fully recharged in 12 minutes, which is also true for the small-battery version, if you can find a charging point fast enough. 

A new addition to the G6 line-up for 2026 is the AWD Performance, which will cost £49,990. As the name suggests, it’s the most potent of the bunch with that same 80.8kWh battery powering two electric motors for all-wheel drive, 486bhp, and 660Nm of torque. Its 0-62mph time is 4.1 seconds, which isn’t quite as quick as the Tesla Model Y Performance

XPeng G6 - rear12

As well as the powertrain upgrades, XPeng has worked on the G6’s chassis and suspension tuning, steering and NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels. The company says its efforts have resulted in better refinement and ride comfort for the electric SUV. 

Design and interior

Some slight styling tweaks have been made to the car too, most notably the full-width lightbar across the front. There’s also body-coloured wheelarch trim, a fresh rear spoiler and rear diffuser, and a new Stellar Purple paint option. 

On top of this, the Performance version adds 20-inch alloy wheels, black-out exterior trim and grey upholstery inside with a suede texture.

XPeng G6 - dash12

As for equipment levels, there’s a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 15-inch central touchscreen – where you’ll find nearly all of the XPeng’s functions, including the climate control; there are almost no physical buttons in the cabin. Buyers also get ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic glass roof.

Compared with earlier models, the updated G6 has added a wood-grain dash with a suede-effect headlining, new speaker covers and two wireless smartphone chargers upgraded to 50W. The RWD Long Range and AWD Performance versions get a digitised rear-view mirror, ambient lighting. 

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs on sale...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

