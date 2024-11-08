The XPeng G6 only went on sale in the UK back in February, but it’s already received some major upgrades including the ability to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 12 minutes. Yet the electric SUV will continue to cost less than its key rival, the Tesla Model Y.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The updated G6 will be available to order from February 2026, with prices starting from £39,990. This is the same as before and £2,000 less than the entry-level ‘Model Y Standard’ that has just been launched.

The newcomer from China will also be continuing to try and steal sales away from electric family cars like the Renault Scenic, Ford Explorer and Hyundai Ioniq 5, which you can save thousands of pounds on through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

New XPeng G6 range, power and performance

The revised RWD Standard Range model will come with a single 292bhp motor – 22bhp more than before – while, thanks to a new 68kWh battery replacing the old 66kWh unit, range has increased from 270 to 292 miles. The maximum charging speed stands at 382kW.

At £44,990, the updated RWD Long Range edition will also cost the same as before, but rather strangely it’s getting a smaller battery and less range. Previously, it had an 87.5kWh battery that provided 354 miles of range, but for 2026 it will have an 80.8kWh unit, good for 326 miles at most.