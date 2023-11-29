Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Alfa Romeo slashes prices across entire range!

Italian firm claims savings of over £4,000 across Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio models, with new trim structure and extra kit

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Nov 2023
Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano

Alfa Romeo has rejigged its trim structure, claiming savings of up to £4,025 across the range. The news comes less than two weeks after the brand launched new Tributo Italiano versions of each of its cars, with the new updates bringing further options and a few cosmetic tweaks.

Starting with the Tonale, Alfa has replaced the entry-level Ti with the Sprint trim to match the Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV’s cheapest versions. The Tonale Sprint gets a slightly meaner look compared with the old Ti, bringing black exterior accents and a dark front grille. Priced at £35,995, the Sprint is £4,025 cheaper than the Ti, fitted with the 158bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine. The plug-in version costs £43,495.

Above Sprint is the Veloce, which gains heated leather seats as standard, with four-way driver and passenger lumbar adjustment, plus a heated steering wheel and gloss black detailing for the exterior body kit. Pricing for the Veloce in mild-hybrid form has dropped from £42,520 to £40,995, but the plug-in hybrid version still costs £48,495. Above this sits the newly-introduced Tributo Italiano, starting from £44,495.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio gain extra safety kit with Driver Attention Alert and Traffic Sign Recognition across the board. Sprint versions get black cloth seats, while Veloce models now feature dark tinted rear windows and painted red brake calipers. 

The Giulia’s base price has dropped by £3,300 to £39,995 – meaning it’s now possible to avoid the steep premium car tax (currently an extra £390 per year for the first six years) for cars costing over £40k. The cheapest Stelvio Sprint now comes in at £45,595, representing a saving of £1,760. 

Both the Giulia and Stelvio can still be specified in 513bhp V6 Quadrifoglio guise, with prices from £78,195 and £87,195 respectively. Alfa Romeo’s revised line up is available to order now.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

