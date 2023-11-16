Alfa Romeo Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio Tributo Italiano trims shake up the range

Alfa Romeo has introduced a new trim level across its entire line up of cars. Called the Tributo Italiano, it’s available now on the Tonale and Stelvio SUVs, with upgrades for the Giulia saloon due soon.

The Tributo Italiano trim level “epitomises Italian style and Alfa Romeo sportiness” according to Alfa, and with each of the three models there’s a running theme of a two-tone livery, body-coloured trim, deeper levels of equipment and, of course, a few more Italian flags.

As it does in the standard model range, the Tonale kicks things off. In Tributo Italiano form it’s available with either the 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, or the 276bhp 1.3-litre three-cylinder plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive. The mild-hybrid costs £44,495, with the PHEV starting at £51,995 – placing them at the top of their respective ranges.

All Tributo Italiano models come with three exclusive colours: Alfa Red, Montreal Green and Banchise White – representing the colours of the Italian flag. Helping them all stand out visually from the rest of the range, there’s a new dark ‘V’ insert on the front grille, 20-inch alloy wheels on Tonale, and red Brembo brake calipers. There’s also a subtle bodykit, along with new front and rear bumper inserts and wheel arches also finished in the body colour. The Tonale gets a ‘Dark Miron’ matte finish on the skid plates and front accents, plus full LED Matrix headlights. On the PHEV, there’s chrome-plated twin exhaust tips.

Given its position at the top of the Tonale range, it’s no surprise to see the Tributo Italiano is well-equipped inside, too. There’s dual-zone air conditioning, a heated steering wheel with Alfa Romeo’s classy aluminium shift paddles, plus heated and ventilated front seats and an uprated sound system.

Up next is the Giulia saloon, costing £48,495 and only available with the 276bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Giulia Tributo gets broadly the same visual treatment as the Tonale, but with 19-inch alloy wheels and no new bodykit.

Above the Giulia is the Stelvio Tributo which costs from £54,095 fitted with the model’s 207bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine. It can also be optioned with the turbo petrol from the Giulia for £56,395. Both the Stelvio and Tonale Tributo models come with a hands-free electric bootlid as standard.

