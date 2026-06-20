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Long-term tests

Long-term test: Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

First report: Hot SUV joins our fleet as we explore the importance of legacy in a fast-changing car world

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 Jun 2026
Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio - front end8
Pros
  • Alfa’s theatricality is showing through
  • Digital instruments can show five dials
Cons
  • Infotainment system is ancient
  • Squeaky brakes
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Verdict

Going from new-age electric cars into the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is like a step back in time. But this is far from a bad thing. This practical family SUV already feels like it’s been developed by experts and not thrown together in a niche-filling exercise.

  • Mileage: 9,450 miles 
  • Efficiency: 24.5mpg
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You could be forgiven for asking why we are running an ostensibly old Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio as a new fleet car. It’s been on sale for nearly eight years, and while there were some recent updates – such as more power, improved tech, and better headlights – there is a much broader reason for featuring this car: to find out how important legacy is in our new fast-food world of cars. 

Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio - driving8

The last three long-term test cars I’ve run have been from ‘new-age’ manufacturers: Tesla, Polestar and most recently BYD. And the experience got me wondering about the part that history plays in choosing a new car. 

To answer this we’ve turned to Alfa Romeo, a brand whose story stretches back 115 years (it turns 116 on 24 June). And for a bit of context, China was still ‘Imperial China’ when Alfa was incorporated in Turin.

While the form of this ‘legacy’ car – a high-performance SUV – is on the contemporary side, it’s also the purest Alfa Romeo product in the brand’s current line-up. The chassis, engine, interior, tech interfaces and more, were all designed and developed in-house by a small skunkworks team, even though Alfa is part of a much larger conglomerate.  

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The Stelvio might be a relatively old design, but its technical spec is still compelling. It has been developed on a lightweight saloon-car platform with the engine mounted mostly behind the front axle for improved weight distribution. That unit is a 513bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that’s connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending that power to all four wheels, although with an obvious rear-drive bias. 

It’s also a very light car for its type, at 1,830kg. For comparison, a Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 is more than 300kg heavier, and if you consider electric rivals, the Porsche Macan Turbo weighs almost 600kg more. 

Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio - rear cornering8

The cabin is often where cars can feel their age, and that is certainly true here. While I love the steering wheel and the paddles behind it, the simplicity of the air-con controls and the drive-mode switch, the main digital interface – which felt a little behind the curve in 2018 – is pretty poor. Its resolution is low, it’s slow to react and the rear camera view looks like someone’s smeared Vaseline on the lens. At least the system includes Apple CarPlay, but it’s only able to be connected via a wire.

A nice contrast to this is the high-res screen behind the wheel that replaces the physical dials. It was introduced in 2024, and although it’s not particularly configurable, its vintage instrument set looks great. You can even set up three extra ‘performance dials’ to re-create the iconic five-dial layout that defined Alfa Romeo cabins for decades. Legacy, it seems, is already seeping its way into the experience. 

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This isn’t a cheap car, though. Its basic price is £96,090, and although our car only has three options, it still costs £102,040. But mid-size SUVs in their high-performance form cost that much these days. A Macan Turbo Electric costs from £97,565, for example. There’s another question to consider, too. I live in London and for almost five years, I’ve been almost exclusively driving EVs day-to-day. So is switching back to a petrol car a good idea? 

Will I relish not needing to search out public charging points? Will sitting in traffic in a gas- guzzling high-performance SUV get the guilt-meter twitching? And what role does legacy really play? I’ve got six months to find out.

Rating:4.0 stars
Model:Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
On fleet since:April 2026
Price new:£96,090
Powertrain:2.9-litre V6, twin-turbo petrol
Power/torque:513bhp/600Nm
CO2/tax:267g/km/£640
Options:Special Montreal Green paint (£2,000), Akrapovic exhaust (£3,000), Red calipers (£450)
Insurance*:Group: 47 Quote: £2,083
Mileage/mpg:9,450/24.5mpg
Any problems?Squeaky brakes

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing car deals to choose from...

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More reviews

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Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio review: hot SUV that keeps getting better
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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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