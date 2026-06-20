Verdict

Going from new-age electric cars into the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is like a step back in time. But this is far from a bad thing. This practical family SUV already feels like it’s been developed by experts and not thrown together in a niche-filling exercise.

Mileage: 9,450 miles

9,450 miles Efficiency: 24.5mpg

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You could be forgiven for asking why we are running an ostensibly old Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio as a new fleet car. It’s been on sale for nearly eight years, and while there were some recent updates – such as more power, improved tech, and better headlights – there is a much broader reason for featuring this car: to find out how important legacy is in our new fast-food world of cars.

The last three long-term test cars I’ve run have been from ‘new-age’ manufacturers: Tesla, Polestar and most recently BYD. And the experience got me wondering about the part that history plays in choosing a new car.

To answer this we’ve turned to Alfa Romeo, a brand whose story stretches back 115 years (it turns 116 on 24 June). And for a bit of context, China was still ‘Imperial China’ when Alfa was incorporated in Turin.

While the form of this ‘legacy’ car – a high-performance SUV – is on the contemporary side, it’s also the purest Alfa Romeo product in the brand’s current line-up. The chassis, engine, interior, tech interfaces and more, were all designed and developed in-house by a small skunkworks team, even though Alfa is part of a much larger conglomerate.