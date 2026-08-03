Forget the Aston Martin Works division based in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, it’s Newport Beach in the US that’s making the headlines thanks to the new ‘Heritage Edition’ collection.

Created by the Newport Beach Aston Martin dealership and the official bespoke personalisation service, ‘Q by Aston Martin’, these five cars “celebrate the marque's most memorable paint colours from the 1960s and 1970s”, according to Aston Martin.

Timed almost to perfection given that the lavish Monterey Car Week takes place along the California coast from Newport Beach this week, the Heritage Edition cars are only available via Aston Martin Newport Beach and consist of a DB12 Volante, DB12 coupe, Vanquish coupe, Vantage coupe and Vantage Roadster.

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The DB12 Volante is finished in Pale Primrose, a colour used for the car on the cover of the 1958 DB4 sales brochure then Corgi for its Aston Martin toy model. The DB12 coupe is painted in a slightly less bold Pacific Blue, though again inspiration comes from a colour originally on the DB4 before being used on the DB5 and DB6 as well. Both DB12s retain their twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with its 671bhp sent to the rear wheels.

The Vanquish coupe, meanwhile, comes in Tudor Green and like the two DB12s, it features Open Pore Dark Walnut Wood throughout the interior.

In coupe form the Vantage is painted Winchester Blue, which was popular on the V8 Vantage of the 1970s and was inspired by the Hampshire city of Winchester.

The fifth and final model is the Vantage Roadster in Mink Silver, a colour found on more than 100 DB6 models in the 1960s. It also comes with silver wheels (like the rest of the collection) and features a ‘one of five’ Heritage Edition sill plate. All five have Q’s perforated, fluted seats - marking the first time they’ve been offered on the Vantages and the Vanquish.

Jeff West, General Manager, Aston Martin Newport Beach, said the new collection “bridges Aston Martin's extraordinary heritage with its uncompromising future”. Speaking of the future, Aston Martin’s CEO Adrian Hallmark spoke to Auto Express recently about how the British sports car brand plans to turn around a recent £189m loss.

From the elegant Rapide four-door to the rambunctious DBS Superleggera, we have loads of used Aston Martin’s available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.