Refined and feels expensive

Powerful with four-wheel drive and 67-mile EV range

Just £316.81 a month

Today's Deal of the Day shows that keeping up appearances needn't cost the earth, as an Audi A5 plug-in hybrid can be had for a bargain £316.81 a month.

This two-year deal, from Xcite Car Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is the cheapest on the market, and undercuts an equivalent BMW 3 Series by nearly £120.

Naturally, there's an initial payment to sort first, but even this is a reasonable £4,071.72. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but an upgrade to 8,000 can be had for a mere £17.89 extra a month.

You'll be getting the keys to the Sport model. It's one up from the base spec, and has all the standard stuff along with a number of premium touches you'd expect from a premium brand.

Audi throws-in heated front sports seats, ambient lighting, sat-nav, a rear view camera and parking system, adaptive cruise control, and an electric tailgate, along with full LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that's supplemented by a 25.9kWh battery pack, giving an impressive 67-mile pure-electric range. Audi claims over 134mpg, but you'll need to plug the car into charging points as frequently as possible to get anything near that figure.

Total power is a chunky 299bhp, and thanks to Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system, the A5 e-hybrid has impressive traction to match.

An equivalent BMW 330e beats the A5 in terms of driver engagement, but the Audi still delivers a good balance between fun and comfort. It's a very relaxing car to drive, with excellent refinement.

The interior is of the latest Audi flavour – so, there are large screens, a modern design, and high quality materials.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

