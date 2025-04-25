Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Audi A5 PHEV for £317 a month is a premium car bargain

The A5 offers a smooth and refined driving experience, and the potential for some low running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 25

By:George Armitage
25 Sep 2025
Audi A5 - front cornering
  • Refined and feels expensive
  • Powerful with four-wheel drive and 67-mile EV range
  • Just £316.81 a month 

Today's Deal of the Day shows that keeping up appearances needn't cost the earth, as an Audi A5 plug-in hybrid can be had for a bargain £316.81 a month.

This two-year deal, from Xcite Car Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is the cheapest on the market, and undercuts an equivalent BMW 3 Series by nearly £120.

Naturally, there's an initial payment to sort first, but even this is a reasonable £4,071.72. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but an upgrade to 8,000 can be had for a mere £17.89 extra a month. 

You'll be getting the keys to the Sport model. It's one up from the base spec, and has all the standard stuff along with a number of premium touches you'd expect from a premium brand.

Audi throws-in heated front sports seats, ambient lighting, sat-nav, a rear view camera and parking system, adaptive cruise control, and an electric tailgate, along with full LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. 

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that's supplemented by a 25.9kWh battery pack, giving an impressive 67-mile pure-electric range. Audi claims over 134mpg, but you'll need to plug the car into charging points as frequently as possible to get anything near that figure.  

Total power is a chunky 299bhp, and thanks to Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system, the A5 e-hybrid has impressive traction to match. 

Audi A5 - dashboard

An equivalent BMW 330e beats the A5 in terms of driver engagement, but the Audi still delivers a good balance between fun and comfort. It's a very relaxing car to drive, with excellent refinement.

The interior is of the latest Audi flavour – so, there are large screens, a modern design, and high quality materials.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A5 page.

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

