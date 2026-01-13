Verdict

It’s not often that cars get significantly better with age, but Audi’s oft-forgotten e-tron GT is just such a model. It might look similar to the car released back in 2021, but some not-so-small tweaks under the skin – including astonishing new chassis technology – gives this high-performance EV far greater breadth of ability than before. It’s still expensive and a little cramped inside, but Audi’s found the sweet spot in its e-tron GT. It just took a few good years to find it.

Back in 2021 Audi launched what should have been its halo product for the next generation: the e-tron GT. It was an elegant saloon, with world-beating electrified performance and the most extreme take on a new design language that was to define new Audi models for a decade. But fast forward five years and things haven’t quite worked out so well.

Sales of the luxury four-door have been pretty sluggish, and Audi’s design and technological direction have taken a dramatic turn towards a simpler, less cluttered approach. This might have made the e-tron GT something of a black sheep in the current range, one built and designed with an ideology that has been killed off almost before it began. But after a quietly announced set of updates, the new e-tron is now proving itself, and in some pretty spectacular ways.