The ageing Bentley Bentayga in 2028 with an all-new model, which will join the new electric SUV that’ll arrive next year to give the company a twin-pronged powertrain offering.

The ultra-luxurious Bentayga has been a high-seller in Bentley’s range for more than 11 years, and with demand still strong for petrol and hybrid-powered models in this area of the market around the world, Bentley has made the choice to develop an all-new generation.

Bentley CEO Frank Walliser told Auto Express: “The next generation of the Bentayga will be a plug-in hybrid”. This means adapting Bentley’s future product plan to the changing demands and legislation that have led to a shift away from pure electrification.

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Walliser added: “We will also be in very selective markets for ICE-only offers depending on markets, because we see a big diversion of the legislation. The US now looks completely different to China and Europe, Europe being very restrictive.”

It’s expected that Bentley will base its new Bentayga on a shared architecture in much the same way as the current model. This time, its foundation will be derived from the recently-upgraded PPC platform that’s about to be used for the new Audi Q7 and Q9, and possibly a new petrol-powered generation of the Porsche Cayenne.