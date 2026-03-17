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New Bentley Bentayga hybrid to join future EV model in 2028

Bentley will replace the Bentayga with a new hybrid-powered model based on the next-gen Porsche Cayenne

By:Jordan Katsianis
17 Mar 2026
Bentley Bentayga full front

The ageing Bentley Bentayga in 2028 with an all-new model, which will join the new electric SUV that’ll arrive next year to give the company a twin-pronged powertrain offering. 

The ultra-luxurious Bentayga has been a high-seller in Bentley’s range for more than 11 years, and with demand still strong for petrol and hybrid-powered models in this area of the market around the world, Bentley has made the choice to develop an all-new generation. 

Bentley CEO Frank Walliser told Auto Express: “The next generation of the Bentayga will be a plug-in hybrid”. This means adapting Bentley’s future product plan to the changing demands and legislation that have led to a shift away from pure electrification. 

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Walliser added: “We will also be in very selective markets for ICE-only offers depending on markets, because we see a big diversion of the legislation. The US now looks completely different to China and Europe, Europe being very restrictive.”

It’s expected that Bentley will base its new Bentayga on a shared architecture in much the same way as the current model. This time, its foundation will be derived from the recently-upgraded PPC platform that’s about to be used for the new Audi Q7 and Q9, and possibly a new petrol-powered generation of the Porsche Cayenne

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As a result, we expect  the entry-level powertrain to be a new V6 plug-in hybrid set-up, which we’ll soon see in the next-generation Audi Q7. Higher-performance models will probably be split between markets depending on local legislation. It’s unlikely that a pure-ICE-powered V8 flagship in the mould of the current Bentayga Speed will be sold in Europe. However, big roll-backs in emissions regulations in the US, plus the strong customer base in the Middle East, could see these remain in the plan. 

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To create a new high-performance flagship for the European markets, a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a V8 at its core will be the only probable route. This suggests that Bentley could leverage Porsche’s plug-in hybrid powertrains to fulfill that role in the range. 

What won’t happen is the adoption of any Porsche or Bentley-specific ground-up chassis, as was meant to be the case with the new electric platform SSP-Sports. Porsche – and therefore Bentley – was meant to be readying a bespoke version of the VW Group’s SSP platform for its high-end and sports models, but this architecture’s bespoke EV nature has also by extension been the reason behind its cancellation. There’s just not enough demand for these high-end electric models to justify a bespoke platform. 

However, thanks to good profit margins on its current range of cars, Bentley is preparing more ‘self-funded’ engineering enterprises, which could lead to more diversification between the Bentayga and its platform-sharing cousins. Walliser told us that if it were up to him, new engines, gearboxes, electric motors and batteries would be needed to generate the significant ‘level-up’ these new-generation hybrid models deserve. Whether we see this in play for this Bentayga, or further down the line on future Continental or Flying Spur models, remains to be seen. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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