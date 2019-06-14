Best cheap hot hatchbacks

Hot hatchbacks have long been popular in the UK, combining great handling and punchy power delivery, while being wrapped up in a practical package. However, with hot hatch prices hitting dizzying heights on the new car market, affordability is a concern for many. Fortunately, there are plenty of used hot hatches that can deliver the same driving thrills for a wide variety of budgets. We’ve picked out some of our favourites below. Advertisement - Article continues below Which hot hatch you go for depends on your priorities and how much you’re willing to pay. For example, a Volkswagen Golf GTI from 2008 will give you 197bhp and is equally capable carving up a back road and nipping to the shops, all while accommodating up to five people in a way that a Mazda MX-5 can’t. Alternatively, if you have a more generous budget and want to leave supercars in your wake, a Mercedes-AMG A 45 is a realistic option. With a sensible approach and realistic aims, you should be blasting down a B-road in no time. It’s worth remembering, though, that as with any used car, a thorough inspection and test drive before handing over any money are advisable. And if a deal looks too good to be true, then it probably is. With performance on tap and prices of parts and maintenance likely to be higher than for a standard hatchback, paying a little extra for something which has a full service history and evidence of careful ownership is worthwhile. Best cheap hot hatches Read on to discover the best cheap hot hatches… Volkswagen Golf GTI 6 We found: 2.0T petrol, 2008, 46k miles

There are some people who reckon that the fifth-generation was peak VW Golf GTI. It’s certainly a better overall proposition than earlier versions, at least for everyday use, and it really is all the car you could ever need, whether it’s popping to the shops, ferrying the kids to school, or even embarking on the odd track day. Advertisement - Article continues below You can pick between having three doors or five, and manual or DSG automatic gearboxes. All versions are front-wheel drive and come with a 197bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, apart from a few 227bhp special editions. Positives Negatives Family friendly Door sills can perish Accessible performance ABS control units fail Ford Focus ST 6 We found: 2.0T petrol ST-3, 2016, 35k miles

2012-2018 Engines available: 2.0 petrol, 2.0 diesel The current ST is out of reach (prices start at £19k), but for £15k you can buy a superb example of the Focus Mk3-based model, complete with a 247bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine. There was a 182bhp diesel option from autumn 2014, and it’s good, but the petrol is much more exciting. Of course, the whole point of the Focus ST is the driving experience, which is something to savour. But it’s the Focus’s usability that impresses so much. It doesn’t guzzle fuel, you can take the family along for the ride, and it comes packed with equipment to make every journey more comfortable. Positives Negatives Brilliant handling Diesel doesn't thrill Very practical Anonymous exterior design Hyundai i30 N 6 We found: 2.0T-GDi, 2019, 40k miles

