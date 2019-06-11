£20,000 certainly isn’t small change, but the list of new cars that you can buy with this amount of cash is smaller than ever. Take a look at the used car market, though, and you’ll be spoilt for choice as there’s plenty of bargains to be found. To make your search as easy as possible, our experts have rounded up the best cars for £20,000 or less right here. Our list contains a broad selection of cars from a variety of manufacturers, ranging from the funky MINI Cooper to the classy Audi A7, so there’s something for just about everyone. If you are tempted by one of the higher-end models that has suffered at the hands of depreciation, remember to account for running costs. Premium cars often demand equally-premium prices when it comes to maintenance and fuel bills, so your bargain could end up being costly if you aren’t careful. The best cars for £20,000 or less Read on to find the very best used cars for a budget of up to £20,000. Audi A7 Mk1 7 Best luxury car for £20,000 or less

We found: 3.0 TDI S line, 2017, 59k miles for £19,495

3.0 TDI S line, 2017, 59k miles for £19,495 Years produced: 2011-2018

2011-2018 Engines available: 2.0T, 3.0T petrol, 2.0, 3.0 diesel, 2.0 PHEV There’s a school of thought that says a luxury car should be a saloon, but the Audi A7 turns that on its head; it comes with masses of cabin space, lots of premium materials and all sorts of comfort and safety features, yet it has a hatchback’s practicality.

We’ll admit that it’s a particularly big hatchback, and for the true luxury experience you’ll want an example with one of the six-cylinder engines. But that is no problem, because all of the cars in this price bracket have V6 power, whether they burn petrol or diesel. Pros Cons Very well made Fidgety ride Fabulous V6 engines Average to drive BMW 5 Series Mk7 7 Best diesel family car for £20,000 or less

We found: 520d M Sport, 2018, 34k miles for £19,695

520d M Sport, 2018, 34k miles for £19,695 Years produced: 2017-2023

2017-2023 Engines available: 2.0, 3.0 diesel If we were pressed to name the best all-round car in the world, there’s a good chance that it would be the BMW 5 Series. Buying and running costs can be a bit high, but otherwise it’s very hard to find fault with the German manufacturer’s big-selling exec. Thanks to its classy and spacious cabin, user-friendly dashboard, smooth and efficient engines, plus a driving experience to savour, the 5 Series is as complete a package as you can buy. Even better, there’s no such thing as a spartan 5 Series, but some are more highly optioned than others, so it’s best to compare specs when buying. Pros Cons Great to drive Conservative styling Classy and roomy cabin Can be costly to run Kia Niro Mk1 7 Best hybrid car for £20,000 or less

We found: 1.6 GDI hybrid 4, 2020, 33k miles for £19,700

1.6 GDI hybrid 4, 2020, 33k miles for £19,700 Years produced: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Engines available: 1.6 hybrid, 1.6 PHEV, 100kWh, 15kWh

Kia has offered hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the Niro, but we’re focusing only on the first one here. The Niro had few rivals when it appeared, and it led the way in its class, with its space-efficient cabin, decent dynamics, lots of standard kit, and that famed Kia reliability. A facelift for the hybrid and PHEV versions in July 2019 brought improved infotainment, extra driver-assistance systems, a design refresh plus an upgraded interior. It’s worth aiming for one of these models, because there are plenty of them available within a £20,000 budget. Pros Cons Sensibly priced Firm ride Very dependable Anonymous styling Lexus GS Mk4 7 Best executive car for £20,000 or less

We found: 2.5 hybrid 300h Luxury, 2016, 13k miles for £18,995

2.5 hybrid 300h Luxury, 2016, 13k miles for £18,995 Years produced: 2012-2018

2012-2018 Engines available: 2.5, 5.0 petrol, 2.5, 3.5 hybrid Lexus models have generally stood out from the crowd by offering generous levels of kit superlative reliability and an excellent dealer network, which is particularly reassuring if you’re after a used example. For many years now it has also mainly used hybrid powertrains, albeit not exclusively. The GS Mk4 is a case in point: while there were a couple of petrol-engined options — including the 5.0-litre V8 GS F — you’ll find only hybrids on the used market. Most of these are the 300h version, but the GS450h will do 0-62mph in less than six seconds - although we wouldn’t recommend it as one for the driving enthusiast. Pros Cons Luxurious interior Inert handling Very well equipped Poor infotainment MINI Cooper F55/F56 7 Best supermini for £20,000 or less

We found: 1.5 Cooper Exclusive, 2020, 8k miles for £19,000

1.5 Cooper Exclusive, 2020, 8k miles for £19,000 Years produced: 2014-2024

2014-2024 Engines available: 1.2T, 1.5T, 2.0T petrol, 1.5, 2.0 diesel