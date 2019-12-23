Best cheap convertibles

A decent cheap convertible is a really cost effective way of landing a fun car to drive, and given their popularity in the UK you can easily get hold of low-mileage, well-looked-after examples for relatively low prices all year round.

And yes, while it’s true that British weather doesn’t always lend itself to roofless driving, a drop top will at least give you the option of enjoying the sun, on the off chance that its rays manage to penetrate the seemingly ever-present layer of cloud overhead.

Convertibles are often castigated by purists for being slightly less rigid as a result of the fixed roof being chopped-off. That’s not always the case however, particularly in cars that were designed as convertibles from the outset and have extra bracing underneath to curtail any wobbliness. With a convertible you can feel the wind rushing by and hear the engine more clearly, and in some of the cars we've highlighted below that's a massive bonus that brings you closer to the action.

The likes of the Mazda MX-5, Toyota’s MR2 and the Honda S2000 adhere to the classic roadster formula and if you want a thrilling engine note, the Honda is in a class of its own. The Bentley Continental GTC might not be ‘cheap’ in the traditional sense but these days it’s a huge amount of car (and engine) for the money, that deep burble from its 6.0-litre W12 never gets old.