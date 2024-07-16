Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe update spotted for the first time

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will take inspiration from the latest 1 Series with a series of updates

by: Alastair Crooks
16 Jul 2024
New BMW 2 Series GranCoupe - front 6

We saw the first BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launch back in 2020 and now BMW has decided the time is right to give it a heavy facelift. Even though this is the first time we’ve seen an updated version of BMW’s front-wheel drive compact saloon out on test, we expect it’ll launch towards the end of the year. 

Renewing its fight with the Mercedes CLA and Audi A3 Saloon, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will borrow plenty of technology and design from the recently facelifted BMW 1 Series hatchback. 

Up front we can see a set of kidney grilles and a new pair of headlights, similar to those on the latest 1 Series. There’s also a reshaped lower bumper with new air intakes and down the side it looks pretty much the same as before - although we could see a fresh take on BMW’s famous Hofmeister kink on the rear pillar. 

The rear lights will take on a new shape as will the bootlid, which will position the number plate higher up than before. We also expect to see a redesign of the rear bumper. 

Inside the new 2 Series Gran Coupe we should see the split-screen layout of two 10.25-inch displays replaced by a single curved screen made up of a 10.7-inch central screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver. The infotainment will be bumped up to the latest OS 9 software too with new shortcut functions. 

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sits on the same UKL2 platform as the 1 Series, which is why these changes look so similar to those introduced on the hatchback. The 2 Series Coupe, which recently got a facelift of its own, sits on the CLAR platform providing the option of four or rear-wheel drive, while UKL2 offers four or front-wheel drive. 

As we saw with the 1 Series, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will not use BMW’s long-running ‘i’ designation for its petrol-powered models. The new 1 Series ditched the 118i for the 120 to become the new entry-level model, replacing the old 120i. The same could happen to the 2 Series Gran Coupe, with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine a likely candidate for the 220 model with 168bhp and 280Nm of torque

Above this we’ll see the 235 range-topper, with the four-wheel drive xDrive layout. We expect to see the same 296bhp turbocharged four-cylinder engine as in the M135 with a 0-62mph time around the five-second mark. 

Prices for the existing 2 Series Gran Coupe currently start from £33,165, although if the base 218 is removed in favour of the 220, we could see a significant price increase for this facelift. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

