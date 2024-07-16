New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe update spotted for the first time

We saw the first BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launch back in 2020 and now BMW has decided the time is right to give it a heavy facelift. Even though this is the first time we’ve seen an updated version of BMW’s front-wheel drive compact saloon out on test, we expect it’ll launch towards the end of the year.

Renewing its fight with the Mercedes CLA and Audi A3 Saloon, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will borrow plenty of technology and design from the recently facelifted BMW 1 Series hatchback.

Up front we can see a set of kidney grilles and a new pair of headlights, similar to those on the latest 1 Series. There’s also a reshaped lower bumper with new air intakes and down the side it looks pretty much the same as before - although we could see a fresh take on BMW’s famous Hofmeister kink on the rear pillar.

The rear lights will take on a new shape as will the bootlid, which will position the number plate higher up than before. We also expect to see a redesign of the rear bumper.

Inside the new 2 Series Gran Coupe we should see the split-screen layout of two 10.25-inch displays replaced by a single curved screen made up of a 10.7-inch central screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver. The infotainment will be bumped up to the latest OS 9 software too with new shortcut functions.