The battery cells have been designed with help from Rimac Technologies, which is an offshoot from the main Rimac company that, in effect, now owns Bugatti. However, the collaboration with BMW will remain in the Technologies business, with the i7’s cells due to be manufactured in Croatia before being shipped to BMW’s German plant for final assembly.

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With the help of Rimac, the i7’s charging performance will also be significantly improved, once again driven by the Neue Klasse i3, which is rated at 400kW. We should also see small changes to the 7 Series’ plug-in hybrid powertrains, which will be facilitated by new technology derived from the Neue Klasse programme, and will help to improve the driving experience and the car’s efficiency.

Yet it’s not just the batteries that will be given an overhaul, because the new i7’s design and interior will be substantially revised. As the latest round of spy shots show, the new model will feature a brand-new front end, with more angular shapes and new detailing. These include new grilles, which are more separated and have LED lighting all the way around.

The split headlights remain, but their upper elements are now thinner and wider, with the main lighting units being far smaller and more elegantly integrated into side intakes. Expect two different faces for the new 7 Series, one with a more sophisticated look and the other (M Sport) model with a more aggressive appearance.

Other changes we can see include new rear lights and a new rear bumper. Expect a greater emphasis on personalisation, too, with more exterior colours, wheel choices and interior material choices. There’ll also be a new Alpina variant.

The new 7 Series will also integrate BMW’s new interior tech, which will fundamentally transform the car’s electronic systems, across both combustion and electric models. This will see BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system and new-generation touchscreen interfaces sit alongside an even more opulent design.

Full details will be revealed later in April when the new i7 is shown to the public at the Beijing motor show.

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