BMW is readying its i3 for a high-performance upgrade, starting with a new M60 derivative which is due to be unveiled in the coming months.

With the iX3 M60 recently revealed in full, we now know what to expect from its lower and lighter i3 M60 sibling. It’ll sit underneath the even more aggressive electric M3, which we expect to see early next year.

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As is usually the case with M Performance models, the new M60 will form a bridge between the next M3 and lesser i3 variants, using a dual-motor powertrain arrangement that’s already been previewed in the iX3. This will deliver 603bhp, drawing power from a 112kWh battery pack. Torque will be rated at 875Nm.

The extra power is derived from muscular rear-mounted electric motor, in addition to a motor mounted up front. This layout retains a distinct rear bias to the delivery, which is typical of many large BMW models, especially those made with input from the M division. The decision to stick with just the two motors in the M60, in contrast to the quad-motor set-up in the new M3, means that complex torque-vectoring will be kept for the future flagship.

Performance figures are still to be confirmed, but using the variance between the standard dual-motor i3 and iX3 models as a guide, the new M60 should be able to go from 0-62mph in as little as 3.7 seconds, and reach a limited 149mph top speed.

As is the case with all i3 models, charging will peak at 400kW, meaning the battery pack can be topped up from 10-80 per cent in around 20 minutes. Find a high-spec DC fast charging station, and in 10 minutes it’ll be capable of gaining 211 miles of range.

Total range is still to be determined, but using the variances between saloon and SUV as a guide once again, we expect the i3 M60 to comfortably break the 500-mile WLTP threshold, depending on wheel and tyre choice.

In terms of styling, expect a redesigned lighting arrangement up front, including the addition of yellow daytime running lights when the low beams are switched on. The body will be largely unchanged, with the exception of some new wheel designs and contrasting brake calipers behind them.

With more power and torque, and comparable performance to the petrol-powered M3 Competition that’s on sale now, it’s reasonable to expect that together with the future M3, this new generation of Neue Klasse M models will make a huge impact in the high-performance executive class.

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