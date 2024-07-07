BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport long-term test: electric SUV is a bit too loud and proud

Verdict

As efficient, handsome and premium as the BMW iX1 is, the amount of noise, particularly at motorway speeds, makes it difficult for us to appreciate the electric SUV’s other qualities. We can’t blame the car entirely of course, but unless Britain’s motorway network goes through a sudden restoration or we find a different wheel and tyre solution, this issue has the potential to sour our time with what should be an appealing car.

Mileage: 1,417

1,417 Efficiency: 3.6mi/kWh

The idea of a long-term test is that over a period of weeks and months, we learn new things about the vehicles we’re running. But in the case of this latest arrival, a BMW iX1, I’ve been instantly taken aback by a character trait that I simply hadn’t expected.

You see, the majority of my journeys are spent on the UK’s motorway network – in particular, the soul-sucking stretches of the M25 as I head to Heathrow or Gatwick airports for work-related trips. So if there’s one area where I hoped the iX1 would excel, it’s at tackling longer trips.

I didn’t consider this unreasonable, either. You’d think a premium SUV from BMW would be a great place to soothe away a journey – all the more so when it’s the all-electric version. The M25 is full of ‘Ultimate Driving Machines’ barrelling down the outside lane; it’s like a second home for the brand’s cars, right?