However, this is a £155,000 V8-powered SUV, and my guess is that hyper efficiency isn’t really a top priority of its buyers, and in the case of the Label it’s the extra performance capable from the system that’s probably the bigger sell – and on this it delivers. Even its on-paper figures don’t really prepare you for the sheer performance capable from such a massive machine.

And it – just about – seems capable of controlling it. Thanks to some heavy-duty chassis technology including rear-wheel steering and 48V active anti-roll bars, the XM drives like a car half its size and two-thirds its weight. There’s not much in the way of subtlety here, but it’s remarkable how much speed the XM can carry around corners. There’s even a half-decent amount of feel.

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Compared to early XMs, many of the quirks have largely been ironed out. Its brakes, for example, are more finely tuned and have a good amount of pedal feel. There’s more consistency and less judder, although we’d suggest sustained braking inputs could cause the relatively small iron discs to overheat on a winding road.

The XM’s steering is also better than before, with a fast ratio and accurate on-centre feel.

There is a significant chink in the XM’s armour, but is one that can partially be corrected. We’d suggest avoiding the 23-inch wheel options at all costs, because they really spoil the car’s ride quality.

While never anything other than firm, XMs on the smaller 22-inch wheels still have a level of compliance over bumps and potholes that helps inspire some level of confidence that one of the wheels won’t break every time you hit a pothole. The 23s – and their 30-section profile tyres – crash far more violently, and feel as if they’re taking the full force of the car’s 2.6-tonne kerbweight. It’s not just uncomfortable, but also promotes rattles and creaks inside the cabin.