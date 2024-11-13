BYD’s aquatic-themed badges hint at more models to come

The BYD Sealion 7 marks the introduction of a new naming structure from the Chinese brand, giving us insight into a potentially long line of new models destined for the European market, Auto Express can reveal.

Following the introduction of the BYD Dolphin hatchback and Seal saloon, the Sealion adds ‘7’ to its name – with the number relating to the size of that specific model. BYD has now confirmed that moving forward, all of its SUV models will be prefaced Sealion followed by a corresponding number, with the saloons being called Seal and hatchbacks using the Dolphin moniker.

BYD sells an array of different models in its home market and across the world. But the maker has confirmed that these new names will be market specific; just because a car will be called the Sealion 7 here doesn’t mean it won’t be badged something else in China or Australia. Ultimately, this will depend on which other models – bigger or smaller, for example – are already on sale, or are planned for the future.

What this does do is hint at the huge range of new models that BYD is potentially cooking up. Although BYD’s European representatives suggested that the naming strategy doesn’t mean we’ll see one of every number, the current Sealion 7 will likely be bookended by both a larger, boxier SUV, as well as more compact models – including a replacement for the existing Atto 3.

Furthermore, BYD has all but confirmed that the tiny Seagull city car will soon be sold in Europe, but will likely carry a different name. Following the badge convention mentioned above, it’s expected to be renamed Dolphin – possibly with a ‘1’ or ‘2’ tagged on the end.

Other countries, including Australia, are also just about to receive the Shark pick-up, adding a fishy element to the aquatic naming format. The model has been a huge success in the likes of Mexico, suggesting that BYD might be tempted to offer a similar model in Europe – especially considering the pick-up segment is seeing a period of growth here.

