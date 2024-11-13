Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BYD’s aquatic-themed badges hint at more models to come

Chinese brand’s curious new naming convention leaves room for continued market expansion

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Nov 2024
BYD Seal U DM-i - BYD badge

The BYD Sealion 7 marks the introduction of a new naming structure from the Chinese brand, giving us insight into a potentially long line of new models destined for the European market, Auto Express can reveal.

Following the introduction of the BYD Dolphin hatchback and Seal saloon, the Sealion adds ‘7’ to its name – with the number relating to the size of that specific model. BYD has now confirmed that moving forward, all of its SUV models will be prefaced Sealion followed by a corresponding number, with the saloons being called Seal and hatchbacks using the Dolphin moniker. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

BYD sells an array of different models in its home market and across the world. But the maker has confirmed that these new names will be market specific; just because a car will be called the Sealion 7 here doesn’t mean it won’t be badged something else in China or Australia. Ultimately, this will depend on which other models – bigger or smaller, for example – are already on sale, or are planned for the future.

What this does do is hint at the huge range of new models that BYD is potentially cooking up. Although BYD’s European representatives suggested that the naming strategy doesn’t mean we’ll see one of every number, the current Sealion 7 will likely be bookended by both a larger, boxier SUV, as well as more compact models – including a replacement for the existing Atto 3

Furthermore, BYD has all but confirmed that the tiny Seagull city car will soon be sold in Europe, but will likely carry a different name. Following the badge convention mentioned above, it’s expected to be renamed Dolphin – possibly with a ‘1’ or ‘2’ tagged on the end.

Other countries, including Australia, are also just about to receive the Shark pick-up, adding a fishy element to the aquatic naming format. The model has been a huge success in the likes of Mexico, suggesting that BYD might be tempted to offer a similar model in Europe – especially considering the pick-up segment is seeing a period of growth here.

Now take a look at our in-depth BYD Seal U review...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New BYD Sealion 7 arrives on UK shores with 522bhp and 311-mile range
BYD Sealion 7 - front

New BYD Sealion 7 arrives on UK shores with 522bhp and 311-mile range

The new BYD Sealion 7 is a an all-electric SUV rival for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID.5
News
11 Nov 2024
BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever

Euro NCAP says it doesn’t recommend the BYD Atto 3’s adaptive cruise control system, given that it “effectively switches off” after periods of driver …
News
25 Oct 2024
Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars
Paris Motor Show 2024 - header image

Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars

The all-new Renault 4, MINI John Cooper Works and Dacia Bigster were among the models on display at this year’s Mondial de L’Auto
News
16 Oct 2024
BYD Sea Lion 07 to be revealed at Paris Motor Show
BYD Sea Lion 07

BYD Sea Lion 07 to be revealed at Paris Motor Show

The all-electric SUV will take BYD’s UK line up to five
News
30 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each
Land Rover Defender Octa - front action

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each

Buyers aren’t being deterred by the hefty asking price for the most powerful Defender yet, with 2,900 already signing up worldwide
News
12 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price

The 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year is now our Deal of the Day for 7 November
News
7 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: no-nonsense MG ZS EV for £226 per month
MG ZS EV - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: no-nonsense MG ZS EV for £226 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 10 November comes from Carwow’s new leasing arm, Carwow Leasey
News
10 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content