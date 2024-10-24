Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever

Euro NCAP says it doesn’t recommend the BYD Atto 3’s adaptive cruise control system, given that it “effectively switches off” after periods of driver inactivity

By:Tom Jervis
24 Oct 2024
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

The BYD Atto 3 SUV has just received the worst Euro NCAP score ever for one of its driver-assistance functions, with safety experts advising drivers to use it at their own risk.

In its latest batch of safety tests, Euro NCAP gave the BYD Atto 3’s ‘Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control’ system a ‘Not Recommended’ rating – the lowest grading it offers when it comes to testing driver-assistance systems and one that hasn’t been awarded until now.

Euro NCAP says the reason for the Atto 3’s incredibly low score was its system’s seeming inability to take control in the scenario of an unresponsive driver being met with a road obstacle. The experts state that “in this critical scenario, the system effectively switches off steering support after a prolonged period of inactivity whilst maintaining speed control – leaving an unresponsive driver to his or her fate.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The lack of a reaction garnered the Atto 3 zero points out of 25 in the Unresponsive Driver Intervention test, with it only clawing back ‘Weak’ and ‘Adequate’ results in the System Failure and Collision Avoidance categories respectively. BYD’s systems also struggled in Euro NCAP’s tests to identify traffic signs, scoring a “modest” 55 per cent for Vehicle Assistance.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

With the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes C-Class both achieving top-scoring ‘Very Good’ status after undergoing identical tests at the same time as the BYD, Euro NCAP’s technical manager, Adriano Palao Bernal, said the results “provide consumers with critical insights into the Assisted Driving features available in today's vehicles.”

Bernal continued, warning drivers interested in driver-assistance tech that “whilst it enables a comfortable driving experience, it has flaws under certain conditions and may create new risks when misused – hence driver supervision and situational awareness must be ensured at all times while operating these systems.”

Auto Express has asked BYD to comment, but is yet to receive a response. However, the firm has told Euro NCAP that the driver-assistance systems in its newer models (such as the Dolphin and Seal) employ more advanced technology, although it remains unclear whether this would impact the results of the test.

The BYD Atto 3 underwent Euro NCAP’s crash testing programme in 2022 and was awarded a five-star safety rating. Auto Express asked Euro NCAP why a car with a top safety score can simultaneously be given a ‘Not Recommended’ status for one of its safety systems; the organisation said that its current rating system doesn’t account for its in-depth Assisted Driving tests, only acknowledging whether such driver-assistance systems are present. This is set to change in 2026, when a new rating scheme will be introduced.

Euro NCAP began testing driver assistance systems all the way back in 2020, introducing new tests in 2024 to account for local hazards and road features (roundabouts etc.), as well as motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Fake car parts warning: top tips to avoid joining the 15% of motorists who fall victim
Mechanic fitting parts

Fake car parts warning: top tips to avoid joining the 15% of motorists who fall victim

The IPO’s ‘Fake Always Breaks’ campaign warns motorists not to be drawn in by the attractive prices of potentially deadly counterfeit car parts
News
24 Oct 2024
Judge calls for mandatory cognitive tests for drivers over 80
eyesight

Judge calls for mandatory cognitive tests for drivers over 80

Scottish dementia road death puts spotlight on ‘self-certification’ for older drivers
News
23 Oct 2024
Fleets demand used EV purchase incentives as values slump
Car dealership forecourt

Fleets demand used EV purchase incentives as values slump

Lease companies plead for budget measures to support the secondhand EV market
News
22 Oct 2024
VW hit by £5.4m FCA fine for mistreatment of vulnerable customers
Volkswagen badge

VW hit by £5.4m FCA fine for mistreatment of vulnerable customers

Watchdog punishes VW’s finance arm for treating vulnerable customers unfairly
News
21 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Dacia Duster named Carbuyer Car of the Year for 2025
Dacia Duster - front

Dacia Duster named Carbuyer Car of the Year for 2025

The Carbuyer Best Car Awards 2025 winners have been announced, and it’s good news for Dacia
News
22 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month
BMW M2 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month

BMW’s brawny two-door M-car is great to drive and our Deal of the Day for 20 October
News
20 Oct 2024
New Porsche Panamera GTS 2024 review: a serious BMW M5 rival
Porsche Panamera GTS - front

New Porsche Panamera GTS 2024 review: a serious BMW M5 rival

The latest Porsche Panamera GTS might fly in the face of the brand’s electrified future, but it’s a terrific performer
Road tests
22 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content