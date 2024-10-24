BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever

The BYD Atto 3 SUV has just received the worst Euro NCAP score ever for one of its driver-assistance functions, with safety experts advising drivers to use it at their own risk.

In its latest batch of safety tests, Euro NCAP gave the BYD Atto 3’s ‘Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control’ system a ‘Not Recommended’ rating – the lowest grading it offers when it comes to testing driver-assistance systems and one that hasn’t been awarded until now.

Euro NCAP says the reason for the Atto 3’s incredibly low score was its system’s seeming inability to take control in the scenario of an unresponsive driver being met with a road obstacle. The experts state that “in this critical scenario, the system effectively switches off steering support after a prolonged period of inactivity whilst maintaining speed control – leaving an unresponsive driver to his or her fate.”

The lack of a reaction garnered the Atto 3 zero points out of 25 in the Unresponsive Driver Intervention test, with it only clawing back ‘Weak’ and ‘Adequate’ results in the System Failure and Collision Avoidance categories respectively. BYD’s systems also struggled in Euro NCAP’s tests to identify traffic signs, scoring a “modest” 55 per cent for Vehicle Assistance.