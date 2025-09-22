We’re going to need a bigger boat. Or the Ford Ranger is going to have to watch its back at least, because the BYD Shark plug-in hybrid pick-up truck is coming to the UK soon and is looking to make a serious splash with its debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

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The newcomer clearly smells blood in the water, because it’s hoping to take a big bite out of the UK’s pick-up truck market and the best-selling Ranger, which has won our Pick-up of the Year award six times on the trot.

The Shark is almost certainly going to undercut the Ranger PHEV, which is currently available from £40,830 (excluding VAT), as well as the new electric Toyota Hilux that has just gone on sale, with prices starting from £42,170 (also excluding VAT).

Launched in Mexico in 2024 as the BYD Shark 6, the hybrid pick-up truck was the Chinese brand’s first product introduced outside its home market. In fact, there are no plans for it to be sold there, although it is available in several other countries including Australia, Brazil, Chile and South Africa. Exactly when it’ll invade our waters has yet to be confirmed, however.

How does the BYD Shark compare to the Ford Ranger?

The BYD Shark is offered exclusively as a double-cab pick-up and with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that the brand calls DMO (Dual Mode Off-Road). With 435bhp on tap, this great white can do 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds, but thanks to a sizeable 29.58kWh battery, it can also cover up to 55 miles on pure-electric power. For comparison, the Ranger PHEV delivers 275bhp and just 27 miles of EV range.