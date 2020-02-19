Best new cars for under £500 per month

If you’re fortunate enough to have £500 a month to spend on a new car then you’ll have plenty of choice at the premium end of the market, ranging from smart saloons to seven-seater family SUVs.

Car deals can change very frequently, and most of the current offers with the lowest monthly payments are Personal Contract Hire (PCH) leasing deals. These contracts allow you to lease a car over a set period of time, but you will not have the chance to own it. We’ve also linked to our Find a Car service to help you find the very latest prices.

Audi A5 - £486 per month

Model: A5 2.0 TFSI 150 S Line

List price £42,590

Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol, FWD

Power: 148bhp

0-62mph 9.8 seconds

If you’re not keen on ubiquitous SUVs and aren’t ready to go electric, there’s still a decent choice of conventional cars at competitive prices, such as this Audi A5.

Audi has messed around with its naming system, so this latest version of the A5 is actually the replacement for the A4 saloon and Avant, as well as the old A5. What hasn’t changed is that the new A5 is a high-quality, solid car with slick looks and reasonable practicality. It's also a hatchback, which makes it much easier to load awkward objects into the luggage bay.