Best new cars for under £400 per month

​If you’ve got a decent amount of money available to put towards a deposit and £400 a month to chip in thereafter, the new car possibilities are almost endless. Depending on your needs, you could end up with a plush yet practical SUV or even a tech-filled executive car.

Personal Contract Hire (PCH) leasing plans are the best option for some of the lowest monthly prices in the current market. A PCH plan is a contract where you will lease the car over a set period of time rather than own it. You just hand it back at the end of the contract.

Car deals tend to change rather quickly, so these offers are examples of the best ones that can be found at the time of writing. We've also linked to the latest deals via our Find a Car service, so that you can easily check the very best prices from a range of providers.

Citroen C5 Aircross - £303 per month

Model: C5 Aircross 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid E-Series

List price: £39,135

Powertrain: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol PHEV, FWD

Power: 223bhp

0-62mph 8.7 seconds

It’s a shame the leasing firms couldn’t bring this deal on the Citroen C5 Aircross down just slightly so it sneaks into a lower budget band, but even at £302.96 per month, it’s too good to ignore. That sums gets you the top-of-the-range E-Series car that has a smarter look, thanks to a panoramic roof, two-tone paint and larger 19-inch alloys.