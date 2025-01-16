Selling a car is a lot harder than you may have thought
Alastair Crooks shares his top tips on preparing for a successful sale
If you want to sell your car for what it’s actually worth, then it takes much more than a bucket of water, a sponge and a quick vacuum. Of course, cleaning should be one of the first things you do – not least for the professional-quality photos you’ll take – and the more thoroughly you can do it, the better. However, there are plenty of other ways you can set up your car and yourself for hassle-free negotiations.
For a start, it’s useful to run an HPI check on the car to find any dodgy MoT history, insurance claims, ownership or outstanding finance (even though some buyers will want to do this themselves). Having the knowledge that your car’s history is all in good order will not only put your mind at ease, but the buyer’s too.
Another task that is often overlooked is to get rid of any modifications that have been made. This advice comes with the slight caveat that some of these might not be cost-effective to remove (such as paint jobs or significant hardware changes), so pick and choose carefully. You’ll often find that modified parts will be easier to sell second-hand by themselves, and if your vehicle is free of add-ons, you’ll be less likely to deter potential buyers too.
Fix minor problems, but make sure any repairs are cost-effective. Sometimes, it’s not financially beneficial to sort major issues, but make sure these are properly documented and relayed to the buyer.
Gather together all relevant documents and information on the car. You’ll hopefully have the V5C log book to prove you’re the registered keeper – most businesses, such as car-buying companies or dealerships, won’t accept a car without a log book, so apply for one before sale if you don’t have it to hand. A replacement V5C generally takes between two to four weeks to arrive.
Another handy document to show buyers is a valid MoT certificate. While you can use an online MoT checker, it’s still useful to prove you’re prepared, confident and knowledgeable about your own vehicle. A service history book is also crucial to secure the best price, and if it has all the stamps at the right time and mileage intervals, so much the better, particularly if the work has been done at an approved garage.
Always research how much your car should be worth by scouring the internet for models similar to yours. Resist the temptation to price your car too high; even if you’re willing to negotiate a lower sum, you may lose the opportunity to do so.
Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...