Selling a car is a lot harder than you may have thought

If you want to sell your car for what it’s actually worth, then it takes much more than a bucket of water, a sponge and a quick vacuum. Of course, cleaning should be one of the first things you do – not least for the professional-quality photos you’ll take – and the more thoroughly you can do it, the better. However, there are plenty of other ways you can set up your car and yourself for hassle-free negotiations.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For a start, it’s useful to run an HPI check on the car to find any dodgy MoT history, insurance claims, ownership or outstanding finance (even though some buyers will want to do this themselves). Having the knowledge that your car’s history is all in good order will not only put your mind at ease, but the buyer’s too.

Another task that is often overlooked is to get rid of any modifications that have been made. This advice comes with the slight caveat that some of these might not be cost-effective to remove (such as paint jobs or significant hardware changes), so pick and choose carefully. You’ll often find that modified parts will be easier to sell second-hand by themselves, and if your vehicle is free of add-ons, you’ll be less likely to deter potential buyers too.

Fix minor problems, but make sure any repairs are cost-effective. Sometimes, it’s not financially beneficial to sort major issues, but make sure these are properly documented and relayed to the buyer.