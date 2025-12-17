Verdict

As we’ve become accustomed to from Chery, the Tiggo 9 offers great equipment levels, competitive pricing and an impressive plug-in hybrid system. Being a family-oriented SUV, it’s got competition from within the Chery stable as the Tiggo 8 PHEV is almost as practical, but around £10,000 less. The Tiggo 9’s driving experience lets it down slightly, though most big families will happily overlook that aspect.

Chery's plan to take on the UK market started with the Tiggo 7 – a family SUV designed to rival the Nissan Qashqai, followed by the larger Tiggo 8 SUV. Soon, we’ll have the B-segment Tiggo 4 SUV to act as an entry-point to Chery’s range, but here our focus is on the flagship – the new Chery Tiggo 9.

While it might seem difficult to get our heads around the masses of new metal coming out of China, Chery has at least kept the trim-level structure of the Tiggo 9 simple. There’s just one specification and one plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Tiggo 9 is also available exclusively as a seven-seater.

There are a few seven-seat SUVs that occupy a similar space to the Chery. The Peugeot 5008, Volkswagen Tayron, Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento to name a few. Out of that bunch, only the Peugeot, Hyundai and Kia come with seven seats and plug-in hybrid technology.