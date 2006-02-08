New Chevrolet Corvette Z06 review: a stunning American supercar

Verdict

Chevrolet modelled the Z06 on some of modern history’s best supercars, and it delivers. This is a big and ostentatious car for Europe, but the performance and engagement it offers rival those of just about any new car built in Europe or abroad. This is a stunning achievement in engineering, and with only one or two tweaks, could reach motoring perfection.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you were to list the Corvette Z06’s technical elements, you’d swear it was 2014 in Northern Italy. Peel back the vivid orange skin and you’ll find a naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine with a flat-plane crank, titanium connecting rods and an 8,600rpm red line, hooked up to a dual-clutch transmission mounted in the middle of an aluminium-intensive chassis.

All of these elements are reminiscent of a period in Ferrari’s recent past, when it created some of the all-time supercar greats, so why not take inspiration from the best? This was Chevrolet’s thinking when developing the new Z06.

The change between a historic Corvette, with its front-mounted engine, and the contemporary mid-engined C8 was a big one. Yet while the first mid-engined Corvette certainly felt like a different car, it’s the Z06 that really pushes this notion of change. It does this not by packing a traditional small-block cross-plane V8, but a brand-new and totally bespoke naturally aspirated 5.5-litre V8, one with all the hallmarks of a highly strung engine from Modena, not Michigan.