Now you can buy a Corvette! Right-hand drive Stingray and Z06 officially hit the UK

Not a fan of the Porsche 911? Aston Martin Vantage too posh for you? Unconvinced by the Maserati GranTurismo’s V6? Well, the latest generation Chevrolet Corvette is now available to order in the UK in right-hand drive.

Lumen Automotive, a luxury vehicle dealership in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, is the first to be offering right-hand-drive Corvettes in the UK as an alternative to the European sports car establishment. Two models are available: the standard Corvette Stringray and the hardcore, more track-focused Corvette Z06.

The Corvette Stringray features a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 mounted supercar-style in the middle of the car. It delivers 475bhp and 637Nm of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Other features include a dry-sump lubrication system, limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes and a fully digital cockpit with a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Prices start from £94,625, which is roughly £5,000 less than the most basic Porsche 911 Carrera.

The Corvette Z06 uses a more European flat-plane-crank 5.5-litre V8 that can rev all the way to 8,600rpm and puts out 670bhp. It’s still naturally aspirated and rear-wheel drive, while 0-60mph takes 2.7 seconds. The Z06 also benefits from carbon ceramic brakes, a more aggressive aero package and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer tyres, plus there’s a huge carbon fibre rear wing.

Also pretty sizeable is the £179,791 price tag, which is more than the recently updated Porsche 911 GT3 (£157,300) and even the latest Aston Martin Vantage (£165,000), although it can’t quite match the £192,600 of the 911 GT3 RS.

Filippo Caracciolo, European distribution manager for Corvette, said: “Bringing the C8 Corvette Stingray and Z06 in a right-hand-drive configuration to the UK is a defining moment for the brand.

“As a global icon of performance and innovation, the Corvette represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence. Our affiliation with Lumen Automotive will offer a seamless entry into the UK market, and we’re excited to deliver the Corvette’s unparalleled engineering and exhilarating driving experience to British enthusiasts and collectors.”

Ashley Passant, managing director of the Greenhous Group, which owns Lumen Automotive, added: “With its rich legacy of innovation and performance, the Corvette is a great match for us and our customers. We’re proud to represent this globally iconic marque and bring its extraordinary driving experience to the UK.”

