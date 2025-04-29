New Citroen C5 Aircross: reborn SUV has your wellbeing at its heart 

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been reborn for 2025 with a daring design, petrol, hybrid or electric power and a deep focus on its occupants’ comfort and well-being.

The second-generation Aircross makes a big leap forward compared with its underrated predecessor, now eight years old. The SUV has grown significantly to claim best-in-class rear seat space and a 651-litre boot, although some scepticism is needed here given that its exterior dimensions are identical to those of sister car, the Vauxhall Grandland.

The new SUV promises to live up to Citroen’s comfort-focused philosophy thanks to clever suspension and foam-packed seats with adjustable side bolsters to mould to your physique. Expect the new C5 Aircross to cost from around £30,000 for the entry-level mild hybrid model.

Citroen C5 Aircross: new design

Citroen launched its new design language with the new C3 hatch and C3 Aircross, and the C5 Aircross develops it dramatically with angular surfaces and modernist graphics which banish the original’s curves.

Aerodynamics shaped the overall form, with a lower overall height than that of its predecessor and rivals the Toyota RAV4 and Dacia Bigster, plus a roof which slopes away after the rear seats. The new SUV is significantly more streamlined than the original C5 Aircross – vital to maximise the electric version’s range. There’s still 200mm of ground clearance, though, boosted by wheels up to 20 inches in diameter.