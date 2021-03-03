New Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid 2024 review: new-look SUV is now more efficient than ever

Verdict

It’s easy to see why the Formentor has been such a huge hit for Cupra, and this round of updates improves the Spanish brand’s small SUV in many key areas. There’s more range from the plug-in hybrid, so now many will genuinely be able to run it solely on electric power, and the infotainment and interior ergonomics are more user-friendly as well. The driving experience remains the sweet spot, but be sure to choose carefully – the base model is well-equipped, and some of the trim levels are pretty expensive.

If ever there was an ideal car to launch a fledgling brand, the Cupra Formentor was it. We gathered plenty of experience with Cupra’s stylish crossover over the years by way of a long-term test and several group tests, where it conquered tough rivals such as the Peugeot 408, Audi SQ2 and even the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

The Formentor struck a chord with a lot of prospective buyers, too. Cupra sold more than 120,000 in 2023 – more than any other model from the brand, or even SEAT for that matter. Key to the Formentor's popularity was its impressive range of engines, its drive and, of course, its sporty looks. All have been tweaked for the facelift, however.