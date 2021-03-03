New Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid 2024 review: new-look SUV is now more efficient than ever
The popular Formentor has received a series of effective upgrades, but it can be a bit pricey to buy
Verdict
It’s easy to see why the Formentor has been such a huge hit for Cupra, and this round of updates improves the Spanish brand’s small SUV in many key areas. There’s more range from the plug-in hybrid, so now many will genuinely be able to run it solely on electric power, and the infotainment and interior ergonomics are more user-friendly as well. The driving experience remains the sweet spot, but be sure to choose carefully – the base model is well-equipped, and some of the trim levels are pretty expensive.
If ever there was an ideal car to launch a fledgling brand, the Cupra Formentor was it. We gathered plenty of experience with Cupra’s stylish crossover over the years by way of a long-term test and several group tests, where it conquered tough rivals such as the Peugeot 408, Audi SQ2 and even the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
The Formentor struck a chord with a lot of prospective buyers, too. Cupra sold more than 120,000 in 2023 – more than any other model from the brand, or even SEAT for that matter. Key to the Formentor's popularity was its impressive range of engines, its drive and, of course, its sporty looks. All have been tweaked for the facelift, however.
Starting with the looks, the Formentor – just like the recently updated Leon – gains the ‘shark nose’ front end of Cupra’s new all-electric line- up. This constitutes quite a drastic change, with new triangular headlights, a more flush grille and completely revised bumper. At the rear you’ll find a rather snazzy full-width light bar with Cupra’s emblem illuminated in the middle.
There are two plug-in hybrid Formentors – one with 201bhp and another with 268bhp. The VZ First Edition trim we’re testing here is only offered on the more powerful version of the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The basic layout is similar to before on the Formentor e-Hybrid PHEVs, with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol replacing the old 1.4-litre unit and a larger 19.7kWh battery – up from 12.8kWh. That means the PHEV’s all-electric range has been upped from 38 miles to a very impressive 74. Previously, the e-Hybrids had a maximum charging speed of just 3.6kW, but the upgraded version can reach 11kW on a home wallbox and up to 50kW at a rapid charger.
During our drive of the Formentor e-Hybrid, the battery charge was sitting around 75 per cent, showing a maximum range of 40 miles. Given the general vigour of driving that the car was subjected to in our hands, we’d expect Cupra’s claimed electric range to not be too far off in the real world.
The Formentor e-Hybrid starts in all-electric mode, so you’ll have to keep your wits about you to not drain the battery unexpectedly. It’s a similar set-up to not only the old Formentor PHEV, but to many other Volkswagen Group models that have recently been given this combination of larger battery and electric motor. There’s an overall smoothness to the 114bhp motor, and even if you mash your right foot into the carpet, it’ll remain in electric-only mode. The instant 330Nm of torque is noticeable, especially in wet conditions, and can result in the front tyres lighting up if you’re a little enthusiastic.
The Comfort, Performance, Cupra and Individual driving modes all provide a genuinely different experience through the chassis, steering wheel weight and drivetrain response. In Comfort, you’ll find the Formentor is a perfectly pleasant car to rack up motorway miles. Road noise and wind noise are audible, although the crossover’s naturally longer suspension travel (compared with a Leon) is happy to absorb bumps and ruts in the road – even on the larger 19-inch wheels the V2, V3 and First Edition models come with. (The basic V1 sits on 18-inch wheels).
Performance mode kicks things on a bit as you’d expect, but in the real world you’re likely to shift straight into Cupra to unlock the Formentor e-Hybrid’s dynamic capabilities. The front-wheel-drive PHEV’s 268bhp sounds plenty – and indeed, it’s 26bhp more than before – but it’s worth remembering that its plug-in hybrid system subjects it to a 100kg weight penalty over the VZ3 model, which itself received a boost in power from the facelift to 329bhp.
The result of this is the e-Hybrid’s 0-62mph time is a slightly leisurely 7.2 seconds compared with the VZ3’s 4.8-second time. Keeping the plug-in’s power easily in check are the huge Brembo brakes – only offered in the PHEV VZ3 and First Edition – which provide huge stopping power with decent pedal feel.
The most potent PHEV isn’t slow, though. The Volkswagen Group knows how to integrate a plug-in hybrid system smoothly these days. Sure, it doesn’t have the savagery of the 2.0-litre VZ3, nor does the exhaust note really do justice to the sporty looks – aside from the hidden exhausts, it’s pretty much identical to the VZ3 – but the e-Hybrid has a hot hatch-like immediacy in its throttle response.
It also feels keen in corners. Cupra’s Dynamic Chassis Control features adaptive dampers and is standard on VZ models. In the stiffest mode, you’ll find the Formentor PHEV remains sure-footed with a nice, linear balance. Reassuringly, the MacPherson struts at the front and multi-link rear axle have been tweaked to deal with the plug-in hybrid’s extra weight. The steering is as excellent as it was in the old car, with confidence-inspiring weight and a solid response from the front.
A six-speed automatic is retained, and it’s a smooth-shifting box during normal driving and quick to change up or down when you’re pushing on. The manual override from the flappy paddles behind the steering wheel could be quicker and the paddles themselves don’t feel particularly robust or premium, though.
From the base V1 to the hottest VZ3, the Formentor offers much more character than many rival crossovers. Seating position is obviously a personal preference, but it’s low in the Formentor, and although this might be at odds with the crossover profile, it gives the interior an immediate sporting feel.
Our top-spec VZ First Edition and the VZ3 get carbon-backed bucket seats that are simply wonderful, with a high amount of support in the right areas, combined with a comfortable overall shape. They really look the part, too. Our only slight gripe with the driving position remains the visibility, which is quite poor looking to the rear, and slightly hindered at the front by the bulky bonnet.
Space is good for occupants, although the plug-in hybrid has a 345-litre boot compared with the 450-litre compartment found elsewhere in the range, due to the battery.
Kit remains impressive on the Formentor, with the VZ First Edition getting a panoramic sunroof and a 10-speaker Sennheiser sound system, but step down the trim levels and you won’t feel like you’re missing out. The base V1 looks pretty similar to the top-spec models from the outside, and inside you’ll find a new 12.9-inch touchscreen which features Cupra’s latest infotainment system.
In terms of functionality it’s not a massive step forward, but bespoke graphics and the layout make it feel distinct to other VW Group models – and the divisive climate control touch sliders are thankfully now illuminated too. The V1 also gets a wireless smartphone charger, Cupra-style copper interior detailing, a heated leather steering wheel, predictive cruise control and keyless go.
But it’s worth noting the differences between the various models in the range, because the pricing can escalate swiftly. While the Formentor V1 kicks off at a reasonable £33,450, our VZ First Edition was significantly more expensive, at comfortably over £50,000.
|Model:
|Cupra Formentor VZ First Edition e-Hybrid
|Price from:
|£51,790
|Price (as tested):
|£53,825
|Engine:
|1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol + 1x e-motor
|Power:
|268bhp
|Transmission:
|Six-speed automatic
|0-62mph:
|7.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|137mph
|Economy/emissions:
|643.3mpg/129g/km
|EV range:
|72 miles
|On sale:
|Now