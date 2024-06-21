New Cupra Formentor 2024 review: a compelling sporty SUV

Drivetrains are largely carry-overs from the pre-facelift Formentor, although the plug-in hybrids enjoy larger batteries now – up to 25.8kWh overall – which increases their driving range from 38 to 62 miles, while they use the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine as their basis as well, rather than the older 1.4 unit. There’s a 201bhp variant as there was before, but the previous 242bhp PHEV has been ramped up to 268bhp, which gives it a potency that’ll make you wonder whether you need the car we’re testing here.

However, it’s the flagship variant which catches the eye, because its 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder engine has been enhanced from 306bhp and 400Nm, to 329bhp and 420Nm for 2024. If you plump for the VZ3 top-dog specification, it also gains Akebono brakes and a new torque-splitting rear differential that can split grunt across the rear axle to whichever wheel needs it most. These technologies and outputs have all been adopted recently by both the Volkswagen Golf R and the Audi S3.

Thus equipped, the Formentor remains one of the most invigorating SUVs you can drive of any size. Excellent steering couples with a tautly controlled ride quality, which translates into suspension that maintains a firm grip on the Cupra’s body when you’re cornering at or near the limits of grip.

If we’re honest, we’d like a little more theatre from the 2.0-litre engine, which only ever blares rather than snarls, and which needs the optional Akrapovic exhaust to make the drivetrain sound its best. There were occasions where we experienced significant driveline shunt when requsting full-bore upshifts in Cupra mode, while the seven-speed DSG gearbox also infrequently refuses downshifts when you know fine well the engine could take dropping a cog.

But, in general, the Formentor is fun to drive when you want it to be, and perfectly civilised and docile when you don’t. Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers help, giving the suspension more squidge for when you’re just powering along a motorway. Here, you’ll admire the way the 2.0-litre engine dies away to a background murmur, while suppression of wind and tyre noise is of a suitably high standard.