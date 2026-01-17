“We’re going to introduce hybrid on Sandero,” confirmed sales chief Marotte. Expect it to get the same Hybrid 155 system, with 153bhp and electric driving at least 60 per cent of the time in urban areas. But why has it been delayed on Dacia’s best-selling model?

“It was a strategic decision, because basically electrification [was more quickly adopted] in the upper segments. We’ve been waiting for hybrid demand to be there and the moment is now.”

The proportion of Dacia hybrid sales doubled in 2025 to about 25 per cent of volume, with Jogger, Bigster and Duster leading the charge.

Another ‘big’ Dacia: an estate

Dacia has pushed into the midsize ‘C-segment’ with the seven-seat Jogger MPV and 2025’s Bigster SUV. The firm is delighted with the latter’s introduction, having delivered 57,000 units from April to November 2025. Marotte reckons that could grow to 85,000 this year, its first full year.

But Dacia won’t stop its upmarket push there; in fact, the Bigster’s launch has only given the brand confidence. “After Bigster [we] will deliver a second car in the C-segment. This will be announced later this year, quite late,” confirmed product boss Lévy-Bencheton. “Of course, [it’s] not a second SUV, we’re trying to maximise our coverage with a very complimentary offer targeting a different customer pool.”

Auto Express has scooped the new model, a practical and spacious estate, referred to internally as C-Neo. It’ll share its platform and engines with the Bigster.

And finally…Duster and Bigster Hybrid 4x4

The final piece in the Dacia puzzle are hybrid 4x4 versions of the Duster and Bigster. The drivetrain is set to pair the Hybrid 155 unit with a hang-on rear electric axle, to provide power to both axles. It’s scheduled to arrive in the UK in the autumn.

“This is a tool to conquer even more customers, especially in Northern Europe where 4x4 is a real need. It goes in Duster and Bigster at the same time,” stated Lévy-Bencheton. “The 4x4 hybrid solution [has] electric drive up to 60 per cent of the time in city conditions, and [much] less CO2 than the mechanical 4x4 that we have today on Duster.”

