New Dacia Jogger facelift spotted with Bigster-inspired looks

The Dacia Jogger has been one of our favourite family cars since it arrived in 2022, so much so it’s won our Family Car of the Year award twice. To keep the wallet-friendly seven-seater in tip-top shape, a facelifted version is already in the works, and now we’ve spotted it testing.

If you think the Jogger has been refreshed once already, you’re not wrong. Shortly after the car was launched, it received a couple of styling tweaks to incorporate Dacia’s latest brand identity, including its new ‘link’ badge on the nose and front grille pattern. However, all of the brand’s cars received the same treatment.

This time, the Jogger appears to be getting a whole new front end, which we suspect will be influenced by the all-new Dacia Bigster and Mk3 Duster, plus the Spring EV.

Despite the heavy camouflage on the car in these photos, we can make out the new, slimmer front grille and the redesigned, chunkier-looking front bumper. The central intake has also been given a cubic pattern, just like on the aforementioned models, while the headlights appear to be much slimmer than those on the outgoing model.

The rear hasn’t received the same level of attention, but the tail-lights will probably be updated. The Jogger’s interior is likely to get a sprucing up as well, and a tech boost in the form of a new digital driver’s display, and a larger central touchscreen running Dacia’s latest infotainment system. Both of these can be found in new Bigster, Duster and Spring.

The Jogger will remain the only seven-seater in Dacia’s UK line-up, after CEO Denis Le Vot recently confirmed to Auto Express that there will not be a seven-seat version of the Bigster mid-size SUV.

We’re expecting some changes under the Jogger’s bonnet as well. In particular, the current entry-level TCe 110 pure-petrol engine will be replaced by the more powerful and more efficient TCe 130 mild-hybrid engine from the Duster.

The Jogger Hybrid could also adopt the all-new Hybrid 155 powertrain that’s being introduced in the Bigster. It’s very similar to the current Hybrid 140 set-up, but consists of a larger 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, plus one main electric motor, a separate starter generator motor and a bigger 1.4kWh battery.

As we mentioned, the Dacia Jogger is one of the newer additions to the brand’s showrooms, so we don’t expect the facelifted model to be officially revealed until sometime in 2025, and the first examples might not start hitting the streets until 2026.

