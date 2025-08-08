DS Automobiles doesn’t like to do things like everyone else, and the incoming next-generation DS No7 will be proof of that, with the UK MD telling us the new SUV will take the brand into a “very different space”.

We’ve already seen the replacement for the now defunct but longstanding DS 7 testing on public roads, and recently, design director Thierry Métroz gave us our best look yet at the new model via a selection of camouflaged teaser images.

The new DS No7 was supposed to be revealed at this month’s Brussels Motor Show, but delays have pushed the unveiling back to the spring, Auto Express understands.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We’ll bring on the replacement for DS 7 later this year,” DS UK managing director, Jules Tilstone told us. “We go into a very different space with what we offer as a brand. It's a more extreme expression of what we started to do with the phase-two products”.

This, along with the teaser images and spy pictures, gives us a clear impression of how the new DS No7 will look. Expect a bold, heavily illuminated front end with blanked-off grille, slim headlights and angular, vertical daytime lights to feature. The overall shape will be less rounded than before, with a tall, clamshell bonnet, high belt line and flush door handles.

Inside, there will be more inspiration from the No8. That’s likely to mean a luxurious combination of materials such as Alcantara and leather, plus metal-like trim elements and lots of ambient LED lighting. It’s not yet known if it’ll adopt the X-shaped steering wheel, but the 16-inch touchscreen display will be shared, as will its internal software.