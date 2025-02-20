Buying a new car should be a marathon, not a sprint

The journey to a car-changing decision is a fascinating one. Whether it’s a new or used buy, at one end you have people who know exactly what make and model they want and just crack on, whereas others take a more meandering route to the set of keys that end up in their hand.

I met up with a mate recently and, as it tends to when you work at Auto Express, the subject rolled round to his next car. He’s in the market for something fun that doesn’t need to be practical, which opens up plenty of possibilities.

With a budget of around £5,000 (which we increased over the course of the chat), his Plan A was a good one; he was weighing up a MINI Cooper S, or maybe a Ford Fiesta ST. But over the course of a pint or two we covered everything from the Mazda MX-5 and Volkswagen up! GTI to the SEAT Leon Cupra and BMW 330i.

The Mazda MX-5 would normally be my go-to answer for fun when practicality isn’t an issue. It’s plentiful on the used market no matter what your budget, and there are lots of specialists around to take care of older examples; it’s also a lovely thing to drive, but the little two-seater doesn’t appeal to everyone.