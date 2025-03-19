McLaren F1 designer: Today’s car design is too aggressive

Car design is too aggressive nowadays: that’s according to the legendary McLaren F1 designer, Peter Stevens, who recently sat down with Auto Express for a fireside chat about modern automotive styling and its trajectory.

Stevens, 82, is a household name within the automotive industry, having sketched the likes of the Lotus Elan M100, the Le Mans-winning BMW V12 LMR and the limited-run Jaguar XJR-15, as well as the aforementioned F1.

However, the British designer firmly believes that in the ongoing EV transition, car design may have lost its direction. He told Auto Express, “There is no [cohesive] design language for EVs and people are desperately trying to find one. You’ve got grilles that look like electric fires and the wheels are always unbelievably fussy.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of particular frustration to Stevens is the current trend of styling aggression; “Cars nowadays all have to be so aggressive,” he remarked. “So much so that if you walk your dog near a new model, you worry whether it might get bitten!”

Much of this, according to Stevens, is down to the concept of electric cars themselves – the limitations they bring and the public’s apprehensive reception of them. “When they were first mooted, people said EVs could liberate car design completely,” he told us. “However, because the battery has to go under the car rather than all over the place, it has estate cars looking like off-roaders.”