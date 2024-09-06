The long-awaited Ferrari Luce is just about to be revealed, but before it starts drawing crowds we’ve spotted it undergoing its final calibration testing around the factory gates.

Luce prototypes have taken many forms over the years, but the late covered prototype in our images is finally now revealing more design secrets of Ferrari’s first electric car.

Get ready, the Luce won’t look like a new Ferrari, but it could look like an old one

It’s clear that while Luce is an EV, there’s still a lot of aero management at play on the car’s nose. The lower bumper features three openings – much like Ferrari models from the 2000s – with slim daytime running lights mounted above what look to be hidden headlights.

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There are also upright slits at the bumper’s edge that will act as air-curtains, and despite the boxy cladding, we suspect its bonnet will be much lower and remain relatively flat.

While the cladding does conceal much of the main body, it can’t hide the car’s fundamental proportions. The large windscreen and low scuttle point are quite far forward, as per many mid-engined Ferrari models, and there’s a definite rise to the belt-line and sloping roofline.

Towards the rear end, there’s a relatively short overhang with a tapering lower bumper and small rectangular opening. This is a vastly different look from the aggressively complex diffusers of Ferrari’s other models.