New Fiat 600 Sport injects the chic small SUV with bad-boy attitude

Sport trim will be available on the hybrid and electric Fiat 600 from January 2026

By:Ellis Hyde
18 Dec 2025
Fiat 600 Sport - front cornering 6

The Fiat 600 can now offer some of the bad-boy attitude (and in-your-face paint options) you get with the barmy nearly-300bhp Abarth 600e, thanks to a new Sport trim level.  

Both the hybrid and electric versions of the chic small SUV will be available in Sport trim, offering customers a range of vibrant paint colours, including a new eye-searing Acid Green. These will be contrasted by a black roof, dark-finish 18-inch alloy wheels and bespoke black accents.

Inside, the Fiat 600 Sport might not offer the bucket seats of its Abarth counterpart, but it does have a more serious black interior colour scheme, with a unique dashboard and sportier seat upholstery offering what Fiat describes as a “refined yet spirited ambiance”.  

You don’t get sports suspension, bigger brakes or any other type of performance upgrade with Sport trim. If that’s what you’re looking for, right now you can save nearly £10,000 on the Abarth 600e through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

When orders open in January, the Fiat 600 Hybrid in Sport trim will start from £28,750, or £29,750 if you upgrade from a 100bhp to 134bhp engine. Both versions use a 1.2-litre, turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a 28bhp electric motor that’s built into the six-speed automatic gearbox

The all-electric Fiat 600e Sport will cost £29,750, which is roughly £7,000 less than the full-bore Abarth 600e. The EV uses a 54kWh that provides about 250 miles of range, and features a 154bhp e-motor good for 0-62mph in nine seconds. That means it’s slower than the 500 Hybrid, which can do the same sprint in 8.5 seconds.  

Compared to one of its key rivals, the Ford Puma in ST-Line trim fitted with a mild-hybrid petrol engine costs from £27,480. Meanwhile, you can have the top-of-the-range version of the electric Ford Puma Gen-E for £28,245. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

