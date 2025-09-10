Car Deal of the Day: Quirky Fiat Grande Panda is bearly resistible at £208 a month

Retro looks inside and out

Easy to drive; punchy petrol power

Only £208 a month

After what feels like a lifetime, customer deliveries of Fiat’s revived Panda have begun, and there are deals aplenty on this slice of retro Italian chic.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, a top-spec mild-hybrid Grande Panda can be yours for as little as £208 a month right now, giving buyers on a budget an excellent option if they want a stylish car that doesn’t cost the earth.

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This two-year deal from Fiat dealer Sportif Motor Group only requires an initial payment of £2,496 to get it underway. That’s a 12-month up-front payment; you can lower this to nine months at £2,034, with the monthly payment rising to £226.

Mileage is capped at a standard 5,000 a year, which will be fine for city dwellers, but should you require a little more flexibility, then 8,000 can be had for just a tenner extra a month.

What we really like about this deal is that it’s for the range-topper, which is brimming with retro detailing and has all the bells and whistles.

Along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, there are also 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, pixel LED headlights, bamboo-fibre dashboard trim and a heated steering wheel and front seats.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. Packing 110bhp, it gives the Grande Panda some decent punch, while the electric motor adds some extra fizz around town. It’s a tidy and enjoyable car to drive that favours comfort, and that’s just fine by us.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat Grande Panda leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat Grande Panda page.

Check out the Fiat Grande Panda deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…