Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ford threatens to restrict petrol car sales to meet the UK’s EV targets

Ford boss says ICE prices could rise as it seeks to dodge looming ZEV mandate penalty fines

by: Tom Jervis
9 May 2024
Ford Mustang Mach E GT

Ford could resort to limiting the sales of its petrol cars in the UK, as it struggles to meet the electric car sales targets laid down in the government’s Zero-Emissions Vehicle Mandate.

Introduced at the start of this year, the ZEV mandate requires manufacturers to ensure that a minimum percentage of their overall sales are battery-powered, or face fines of up to £15,000 for every ICE car sold over the limit. This year, the target is set at 22 per cent, however, while EV sales continue to grow due to fleet demand, private buyers are proving reluctant to make the transition and EV targets are looking hard to meet. According to the latest industry figures, fewer than 17 per cent of models registered in April boasted zero-emissions powertrains. 

Ford, which currently only has the Mach-E in its EV passenger car line-up, is one of the manufacturers feeling the pressure. The company’s European boss of its ‘Model e’ electric car division, Martin Sander, told the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit: “We can’t push EVs into the market against demand. We’re not going to pay penalties. We are not going to sell EVs at huge losses just to buy compliance. The only alternative is to take our shipments of [engine-powered] vehicles to the UK down, and sell these vehicles somewhere else”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Sander warned that the impact of such a move could mean inflated prices for traditional petrol and diesel cars if consumer demand for ICE engined vehicles can’t be met by potentially limited supply.

“Demand [for EVs] is behind our expectations now and we are not hitting our ambitious targets,” he said. “We are committed to zero emissions... We just need to be reasonable about it and together find a way to manage to get to net zero in a profitable way,” said Sanders. While that may not mean changing the terms of the ZEV Mandate, Ford and other manufacturers are very keen for the UK government/taxpayers to share the burden of the industry’s compliance through more incentives to increase new EV demand.

Ford’s EV line-up will be expanding with an electric Ford Explorer set to join the line-up in the summer, sharing parts with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq. A zero-emissions version of the top-selling Ford Puma is on the way in the near future, too, with the Blue Oval also already selling electric versions of its popular Transit van range.

What do you think of Ford's latest move? Let us know in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

10 surprising things made by car companies, that aren't cars
Things made by car manufacturers - header
Features

10 surprising things made by car companies, that aren't cars

The world’s biggest auto manufacturers have many strings to their bows...
6 May 2024
UK new car buyers love a Mercedes-Benz but Ford is favourite when used
Mercedes A-Class - front cornering
News

UK new car buyers love a Mercedes-Benz but Ford is favourite when used

Data from YouGov’s BrandIndex shows that Mercedes-Benz is a top choice with new car buyers, with used buyers favouring Ford
2 May 2024
First look at new look Kia EV6: full reveal just weeks away
KIA EV6 Teaser front light
News

First look at new look Kia EV6: full reveal just weeks away

The first official images of the facelifted EV6 confirm it will sport a fresh new look influenced by the seven-seat EV9
2 May 2024
Electric car charging in the UK
Fiat 500 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger
Tips & advice

Electric car charging in the UK

Keeping your EV battery topped-up is easier than ever. Here’s all you need to know about charging an electric car today
9 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New high-tech Volkswagen California camper van arrives just in time for summer
Volkswagen California - front
News

New high-tech Volkswagen California camper van arrives just in time for summer

VW’s revered home from home is back, and it’s packed with more clever features than ever before
8 May 2024
New graduated driving licence bill aims to tackle “overconfident young motorists”
Driving licence UK
News

New graduated driving licence bill aims to tackle “overconfident young motorists”

Labour MP, Kim Leadbeater has introduced a new law to Parliament which could impose restrictions on new drivers
9 May 2024
Best electric cars to buy 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric cars to buy 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
2 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content