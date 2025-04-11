Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Fast Fords won’t die: ST and RS performance brands will have a role in the EV future

Hot Ford models have been falling by the wayside but we may see some iconic badges return soon

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Apr 2025
Ford Focus ST - front cornering

Fast Fords may well have a future beyond the transition into the electric era as Ford’s ST and RS performance models have been given a lifeline. 

While there are no plans yet to launch all-electric Ford with either ST or RS badging, Ford’s European Product Marketing Chief, Jan Herzog told Auto Express that the company “would love an ST or RS variant” of its EV models. 

Herzog also gave hope of a performance-focused version of the new electric Puma Gen-E, even if it’s the next generation model. He stated that “a sportier version; it’s definitely coming if not on this model but the model after”.  

Ford has already dabbled in sporty electric cars with the 480bhp Mustang Mach-E GT getting a bespoke chassis along with uprated brakes - though the hottest dual-motor versions of the new Capri and Explorer are very much just more powerful iterations of the respective standard models. 

Those models also remind us that Ford is more than happy to bring back iconic (or in the case of the Explorer, memorable) names with electric power. Sources within Ford’s UK team have also told us they’d like to see the firm’s sporty sub-brands make a comeback. 

Ford will soon have just one ST model in its line up when the Focus ST departs later this year, leaving just the Puma ST - which is now only offered with an automatic gearbox - on sale. We might have a while to wait for ST or even RS versions of electric Fords but the idea is definitely in the minds of company executives and engineers.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

