New 2025 Ford E-Tourneo Courier to offer 179-mile range
All-electric power is coming to Ford’s five-seat family car
Order books will soon be opening for Ford’s new E-Tourneo Courier and to garner interest, some specifications of the all-electric MPV have been revealed.
We knew the new car would sit on a highly modified version of the B2E platform used on the old Fiesta and current Puma and that it would be made in Romania, just like the upcoming all-electric version of the Puma. Now we’ve been given range and trim level details ahead of the car’s launch.
The E-Tourneo Courier gets a 43kWh battery, which Ford says will provide up to 179 miles of range. For comparison, the recently facelifted Citroen e-Berlingo comes with up to 198 miles of range thanks to a new 50kWh battery. Thanks to the Ford’s ability to take a 100kW recharge rate (the same as the Citroen), it can replenish 10 to 80 per cent of its charge in 23 minutes.
The new MPV comes with a 134bhp/290Nm electric motor mounted on the front axle. Ford hasn’t revealed any performance figures just yet, but claims the MPV is “responsive around town” and “comfortable cruising at higher speeds”. There’s a selection of fairly self-explanatory driving modes – Normal, Eco, Sport or Slippery – which adjust the throttle response and steering. An ‘L’ mode alters the regenerative braking to optimise range, plus there’s the option of one-pedal driving, and the E-Tourneo Courier’s maximum towing weight is 750 kg.
The new MPV’s design follows that of the Tourneo Courier, and Ford says the “five-seat, multi-activity vehicle” has “SUV-inspired looks”. It’s hard to argue with that description, given the blocky front end and faux skid plate; on top of that, the off-road-inspired Active model gets wheelarch mouldings, roof bars, a contrasting roof colour and unique interior fabrics.
Ford says the E-Tourneo Courier’s “high roof line and large windows increase headroom and natural light for a more comfortable journey”. The boxy, van-like shape also creates a “spacious cabin and load area”. Compared with the Tourneo Courier, there’s more shoulder and headroom, plus the storage areas include a 44-litre ‘frunk’ and a fold-out cubby in the boot. The boot capacity itself stands at 1,188 litres which can increase to 2,162 litres. The rear bench folds in a 60:40 split with ISOFIX mountings on the outer seats.
On the dash you’ll find a 12-inch touchscreen featuring Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system and wireless smartphone connectivity, while there’s another 12-inch display for the driver. Three trim levels are offered - Trend, Titanium and Active.
In terms of standard safety kit, all E-Tourneo Couriers get lane-keep assist, pre-collision assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, intelligent speed assist, traffic-sign recognition, auto high beam, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. The higher-spec Active model receives adaptive cruise control with lane centring and evasive steering assist.
Ford says the E-Tourneo Courier will be available to order soon, with the first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2025. The petrol-powered Tourneo Courier is already on sale from £25,900, but we expect a healthy increase in price for the EV, in line with the Citroen e-Berlingo, which costs from £31,135.
