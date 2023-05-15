New 2025 Ford E-Tourneo Courier to offer 179-mile range

Order books will soon be opening for Ford’s new E-Tourneo Courier and to garner interest, some specifications of the all-electric MPV have been revealed.

We knew the new car would sit on a highly modified version of the B2E platform used on the old Fiesta and current Puma and that it would be made in Romania, just like the upcoming all-electric version of the Puma. Now we’ve been given range and trim level details ahead of the car’s launch.

The E-Tourneo Courier gets a 43kWh battery, which Ford says will provide up to 179 miles of range. For comparison, the recently facelifted Citroen e-Berlingo comes with up to 198 miles of range thanks to a new 50kWh battery. Thanks to the Ford’s ability to take a 100kW recharge rate (the same as the Citroen), it can replenish 10 to 80 per cent of its charge in 23 minutes.

The new MPV comes with a 134bhp/290Nm electric motor mounted on the front axle. Ford hasn’t revealed any performance figures just yet, but claims the MPV is “responsive around town” and “comfortable cruising at higher speeds”. There’s a selection of fairly self-explanatory driving modes – Normal, Eco, Sport or Slippery – which adjust the throttle response and steering. An ‘L’ mode alters the regenerative braking to optimise range, plus there’s the option of one-pedal driving, and the E-Tourneo Courier’s maximum towing weight is 750 kg.