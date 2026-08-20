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Geely Monjaro EM-i coming to rival our UK family SUV favourites

New plug-in hybrid Geely Monjaro EM-i SUV to premier at Paris show, but it’s hardly an all-new proposition

By:Jordan Katsianis
5 Oct 2026
Geely Monjaro EM-i - side14

Geely has confirmed its Monjaro SUV will premier in Europe at this year’s Paris Motor Show. The new D-segment SUV will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and rival Chinese cars such as the Chery Tiggo 8 and Omoda 9, as well as more established competition like the Hyundai Santa Fe.

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Specific UK pricing and delivery times are still to be confirmed, but expect the new model to be priced aggressively against competitors. This should offer a low-cost option for families, both in terms of retail price and running costs, just like many of its Chinese rivals. 

You’re forgiven if you haven’t heard of the Monjaro, but this near 4.8-metre SUV has been a fixture of the brand’s range in other markets since 2021. It sits on a modified version of the platform found in various Volvo and Zeekr models, even sharing a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with Volvos in its home market.

However, the Monjaro’s introduction here will see it fitted with a more Euro-friendly EM-i hybrid powertrain. This will feature a clever petrol-electric set-up to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The Monjaro is predominantly front-wheel drive, but Geely will introduce a new e-AWD system to complement the car’s other updates. No precise power or efficiency figures have been revealed so far. 

The current Monjaro features an elegant body with the sort of restrained styling elements you might expect of a European model. The teaser image is limited in terms of the detail it reveals, but does confirm that the updated car will retain many of the design features of the current generation.

But the existing model’s cabin is more obviously of Chinese origin, with a triple-screen set-up and a relative lack of physical controls. However, this layout could be updated in the new variant.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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