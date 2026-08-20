Geely has confirmed its Monjaro SUV will premier in Europe at this year’s Paris Motor Show. The new D-segment SUV will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and rival Chinese cars such as the Chery Tiggo 8 and Omoda 9, as well as more established competition like the Hyundai Santa Fe.

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Specific UK pricing and delivery times are still to be confirmed, but expect the new model to be priced aggressively against competitors. This should offer a low-cost option for families, both in terms of retail price and running costs, just like many of its Chinese rivals.

You’re forgiven if you haven’t heard of the Monjaro, but this near 4.8-metre SUV has been a fixture of the brand’s range in other markets since 2021. It sits on a modified version of the platform found in various Volvo and Zeekr models, even sharing a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with Volvos in its home market.

However, the Monjaro’s introduction here will see it fitted with a more Euro-friendly EM-i hybrid powertrain. This will feature a clever petrol-electric set-up to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The Monjaro is predominantly front-wheel drive, but Geely will introduce a new e-AWD system to complement the car’s other updates. No precise power or efficiency figures have been revealed so far.

The current Monjaro features an elegant body with the sort of restrained styling elements you might expect of a European model. The teaser image is limited in terms of the detail it reveals, but does confirm that the updated car will retain many of the design features of the current generation.

But the existing model’s cabin is more obviously of Chinese origin, with a triple-screen set-up and a relative lack of physical controls. However, this layout could be updated in the new variant.

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