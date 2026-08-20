The new Geely Monjaro EM-i has made its debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, and will be hoping it doesn’t suppress people’s appetite for large family SUVs, because the Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe rival is landing in the UK next year.

First of all, yes, ironically you do pronounce the name of this 4.8-metre long, roughly two-tonne plug-in hybrid SUV the same as the hot-topic weight-loss drug, Mounjaro. There’s no prescription required for this one though, and the brand swears it was inspired by Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, not a trip to the pharmacist.

Under the bonnet is Geely’s ‘EM-i Super Hybrid’ system, which can already be found in its smaller Starray mid-size SUV. It pairs a hybrid-dedicated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with one electric motor in standard front-wheel drive models, or two e-motors if customers upgrade to the all-wheel drive version.

No power or performance figures have been released as yet, nor has the size of the hybrid system’s battery or its claimed EV range. It’ll presumably deliver more than the 255bhp in the Starray, but if the new arrival is offered with the same choice of 18.4kWh or 29.8kWh batteries as its sibling, we would expect a pure-electric driving range of more than 70 miles. That would put it on par with the equivalent plug-in hybrid Kodiaq.