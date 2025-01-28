Genesis scraps pure petrol and diesel in the UK to focus exclusively on EVs and hybrids

Premium manufacturer Genesis will become an EV-only brand by this summer, although hybrid powertrains will return around 2027.

Currently, the G70 petrol saloon and shooting brake are almost sold out, as is the G80 saloon (with just a handful of stock cars available), while the GV70 and GV80 SUVs - the bigger-selling models - have supply through to the summer.

According to Genesis, around 80 per cent of its sales last year were from all-electric models, with the GV60 the biggest seller ahead of the Electrified GV70 SUV. A handful of Electrified G80s were also registered.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The confirmation of Genesis utilising hybrid powertrains is less clear. Plug-in hybrid rather than self-charging technology would make more sense for a premium brand, potentially using the new plug-in hybrid powertrain from parent firm Hyundai’s new Santa Fe. Although unlikely to appear before 2027, any hybrid powertrains would most likely feature in the GV70 and G80 ranges alongside the Electrified versions, which could also possibly mean a return for the larger GV80 SUV.

All three electric Genesis models will be refreshed this summer, with the headlines being bigger batteries and a new 24-inch screen replacing the separate cockpit and infotainment displays of the current cars.

Genesis will bring up to 15 dealers on board this year in a move away from its previous ‘studio’ approach, where the only physical premises were two locations in London and one in Edinburgh. Five are already live, with the rest of the country covered by the existing personal assistant system, whereby the brand sends a concierge-style representative to the customer for a demonstration drive, and any servicing or repair work.

According to Genesis UK’s brand director Johnny Miller, the key goal is to become an established prestige brand in the UK.

“We want to create that desirability of the brand; we have a plan and a strategy to become a recognised premium luxury car brand in the UK,” he said. “But not to just chase volume. We've not been created by the Hyundai corporation to chase volume. We've been created to demonstrate the experience a Korean company can deliver.”

Click here for our list of the longest-range electric cars...