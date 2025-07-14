Verdict

While the name ‘Prelude’ might insinuate that an even faster model is coming, the truth is that what we see now is ultimately all we’re getting from Honda’s halo model. Some may have hoped for a two-door Civic Type R replacement, but that’s not what the Honda Prelude is – nor what it has ever been. Like the cars that came before it, the new hybrid Honda is an attractive and comfortable cruiser that attempts to position itself as a budget grand tourer, rather than an out-and-out sports car. If you’re after a fun weekend toy, you’ll be better served elsewhere, but for those looking for a daily driver that’s as good to look at as it is cheap to run, the Prelude nails the brief perfectly.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Retro revivals are the biggest car-industry trend right now – besides the obligatory LED lightbars, and a renewed focus on hybridisation as buyer interest for electric cars lags behind expectations.

The new Honda Prelude is the product of all of these things: it restores the ‘Prelude’ lineage after two decades of absence, and is based upon the same full-hybrid architecture as the evergreen Civic. Oh, and it has a sleek-looking rear lightbar, too.