Stripped-back, 641bhp Hyundai RN24 concept showcases ‘WRC-inspired’ platform

Hyundai’s 2024 ‘N Day’ event celebrating its N performance brand played host to a new ‘rolling lab’ concept car creation called the Hyundai RN24. Despite the car’s seemingly unfinished design, the firm says it “showcases N’s vision for the near future”.

The RN24 was made by Hyundai’s sporty N division and gives us an insight into the technology that’ll feature on future performance EVs from the brand. The series of concept cars, of which the RN24 is the latest, have all been designed to highlight the connection between Hyundai’s motorsport arm and its N-badged production models. It all began with the RM (Racing Midship) in 2012 before the RN22e and the N Vision 74 appeared. Now we have the RN24 to mull over.

The basis for the Hyundai RN24 is the Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch - though it has been heavily redesigned. The battery is the same capacity (84kWh) as you’d find in the Ioniq 5 N, but it has been reshaped to fit within a 340mm shorter wheelbase which Hyundai says makes the RN24 comparable to its i20 N Rally1 Hybrid World Rally Championship competitor.

With its smaller stature and lack of body panels, the RN24 weighs in at 1,880kg - a whopping 355kg less than the Ioniq 5 N. The 641bhp dual-motor electric drivetrain is carried over as well, meaning the RN24 can go from 0-62mph in under 3.4 seconds before topping out at 149mph.

The RN24 chassis utilises plenty of WRC-spec technology, too. There are rally-spec dampers and high-rigidity subrames, plus extra cooling for the battery and motors. Other tweaks include a ‘WRC Powertrain Drive Control Logic’ system, which can adjust the power, acceleration sensitivity, brake regeneration and power balance via buttons on the steering wheel - mirroring the features on Hyundai’s WRC car.

The exoskeleton-style exposed roll cage is the most eye-catching feature of the RN24’s design, but Hyundai says it’s perfectly functional, bringing improvements to occupant safety, performance and stability during high-speed manoeuvres. 19-inch matte black forged wheels come courtesy of the Hyundai’s Elantra N and to the rear there's a spoiler taken from Hyundai Touring Car Racing (TCR) car.

Joon Park, Vice President of Hyundai’s N division, said: “this rolling lab proves that there remains untapped potential for high-performance EVs and with new technologies ahead, there is much to look forward to.”

