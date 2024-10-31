Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hyundai Initium concept previews next-generation Nexo replacement

New hydrogen powertrain and ‘Art of Steel’ design language for Hyundai’s future fuel-cell vehicle

By:Alastair Crooks
31 Oct 2024
Hyundai Initium concept - front 3/46

It might still be seen as an alternative fuel, but Hyundai remains committed to hydrogen and is showcasing its intent with the new Initium concept. The family-sized crossover bears Hyundai’s future design language along with a revised hydrogen powertrain.

Unveiling the concept at Hyundai’s Clearly Committed event in Korea, Jaehoon Chang, the company’s CEO, said, “Hyundai Motor’s clear, unwavering commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years is rooted in our belief in its potential as a clean, accessible and therefore fair energy source for everyone. We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Initium name comes from the Latin word meaning ‘beginning’, which Hyundai says represents its “status as a hydrogen energy pioneer” and “its commitment to develop a hydrogen society”.

The new hydrogen system in the Initium features a new fuel cell ‘stack’ and ‘enhanced’ battery capacity over the Nexo’s 1.56kWh unit. While the quoted range of over 403 miles is slightly down on the Nexo’s 414 miles, the electric motor’s power is up from 159bhp to 201bhp - providing “excellent acceleration and smooth overtaking capability”, according to Hyundai.  

Safety is understandably a hot topic when it comes to hydrogen cars and this was a priority of Hyundai’s with the Initium. The company claims the car achieves “top-tier collision safety and driving safety performance globally” and says the Initium features a ‘multi-skeleton’ structure that encompasses the front and side of the car. The concept also includes vehicle-to-load functionality, so it can charge external appliances. 

As well as the new tech, the Initium concept shows off Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language. While it might look to some eyes like a retro-modded Pontiac Aztek, the Initium was shaped through “customer-centric design”, says Hyundai, and features several design touches that will feature on future FCEVs from the brand. Elements like the ‘+’ graphic on the lighting signature, along with the bodywork’s bold, blocky lines, will be seen on Hyundai’s next hydrogen vehicles. 

The company hasn’t said if the Initium previews a car that will arrive in the UK. Just 17 examples of the Nexo, which is still on sale, are on the road here and there are only six places in the country to top up their hydrogen fuel tanks.

Would you ever buy a hydrogen car? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Hyundai Ioniq 9 teases futuristic look ahead of LA debut
Official teaser for the Ioniq 9

New Hyundai Ioniq 9 teases futuristic look ahead of LA debut

It’s been a long time coming, but Hyundai’s rival to the Kia EV9 is nearly here
News
30 Oct 2024
Stripped-back, 641bhp Hyundai RN24 concept showcases ‘WRC-inspired’ platform
Hyundai RN24 concept - front drifting

Stripped-back, 641bhp Hyundai RN24 concept showcases ‘WRC-inspired’ platform

The RN24 concept combines parts from Hyundai’s road and racing cars in a vision of future hot production models
News
25 Oct 2024
Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK
Hyundai-Samsung opinion

Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK

Mike Rutherford thinks the new partnership between South Korean giants Hyundai and Samsung is a match made in automotive heaven
Opinion
6 Oct 2024
New ‘Hyundai Way’ strategy fails to rule out combustion engines in EV and hydrogen future
Hyundai badge

New ‘Hyundai Way’ strategy fails to rule out combustion engines in EV and hydrogen future

Hyundai has laid out its plans for ICE and has reaffirmed its commitment to hydrogen
News
30 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Ford Capri review
Ford Capri - front

Ford Capri review

This is no sports car, nor even a retro reboot – rather a capable, refined and well-built EV that happens to sport a controversial name
In-depth reviews
29 Oct 2024
New Audi RS 3 2024 review: is there a new hyper-hatch king?
Audi RS 3 - front

New Audi RS 3 2024 review: is there a new hyper-hatch king?

The Audi RS 3 renews hostilities with the Mercedes-AMG A 45, but this time it might just have the edge
Road tests
27 Oct 2024
Hot new Abarth 600e is the performance outfit’s most powerful car ever
Abarth 600e - front

Hot new Abarth 600e is the performance outfit’s most powerful car ever

The fiery electric SUV uses Abarth’s own newly developed e-motor that produces up to 278bhp
News
28 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content