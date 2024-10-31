Hyundai Initium concept previews next-generation Nexo replacement

It might still be seen as an alternative fuel, but Hyundai remains committed to hydrogen and is showcasing its intent with the new Initium concept. The family-sized crossover bears Hyundai’s future design language along with a revised hydrogen powertrain.

Unveiling the concept at Hyundai’s Clearly Committed event in Korea, Jaehoon Chang, the company’s CEO, said, “Hyundai Motor’s clear, unwavering commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years is rooted in our belief in its potential as a clean, accessible and therefore fair energy source for everyone. We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Initium name comes from the Latin word meaning ‘beginning’, which Hyundai says represents its “status as a hydrogen energy pioneer” and “its commitment to develop a hydrogen society”.

The new hydrogen system in the Initium features a new fuel cell ‘stack’ and ‘enhanced’ battery capacity over the Nexo’s 1.56kWh unit. While the quoted range of over 403 miles is slightly down on the Nexo’s 414 miles, the electric motor’s power is up from 159bhp to 201bhp - providing “excellent acceleration and smooth overtaking capability”, according to Hyundai.

Safety is understandably a hot topic when it comes to hydrogen cars and this was a priority of Hyundai’s with the Initium. The company claims the car achieves “top-tier collision safety and driving safety performance globally” and says the Initium features a ‘multi-skeleton’ structure that encompasses the front and side of the car. The concept also includes vehicle-to-load functionality, so it can charge external appliances.

As well as the new tech, the Initium concept shows off Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language. While it might look to some eyes like a retro-modded Pontiac Aztek, the Initium was shaped through “customer-centric design”, says Hyundai, and features several design touches that will feature on future FCEVs from the brand. Elements like the ‘+’ graphic on the lighting signature, along with the bodywork’s bold, blocky lines, will be seen on Hyundai’s next hydrogen vehicles.

The company hasn’t said if the Initium previews a car that will arrive in the UK. Just 17 examples of the Nexo, which is still on sale, are on the road here and there are only six places in the country to top up their hydrogen fuel tanks.

Would you ever buy a hydrogen car? Let us know in the comments section below...