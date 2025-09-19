Hello Hyundai hybrids: More of brand's models to marry petrol and EV tech in 2027

Hyundai has revealed its road map for the rest of the decade, focused heavily on electrification including next-generation hybrids and EVs, plus range-extender technology coming in 2027. In addition, to keep things interesting, even more high-performance N models are on the way.

The plans were announced during Hyundai’s 2025 CEO Investor Day event, where top boss José Muñoz said the company’s “multi-dimensional strategy ensures we stay competitive, relevant and profitable wherever the market moves”.

Muñoz continued: “One opportunity we clearly see is expanding our hybrid line-up in response to growing consumer demand. By 2030, we plan to offer more than 18 hybrids for vehicles ranging from entry-level to large luxury. This will include Genesis starting in 2026.”

Hyundai unveiled its next-generation hybrid technology earlier this year, which offers improvements in fuel efficiency and refinement. It was introduced in the flagship Palisade SUV that’s sold in North America, but not Europe.

We're expecting the new hybrid tech will power the next-gen Hyundai Tucson mid-size SUV due to arrive here in 2026.

Hyundai becomes latest brand to invest in range-extenders

Hyundai will introduce its first extender-range EV (EREV) powertrain in 2027. If you’re not familiar with range-extender technology, it uses an electric motor to drive the car’s wheels and provide an electric-car-like driving experience. But for extra flexibility, a combustion engine is used to generate energy for the e-motor and a battery pack, eliminating the range anxiety drivers can experience with EVs.