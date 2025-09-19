Hello Hyundai hybrids: More of brand's models to marry petrol and EV tech in 2027
Korean firm’s road map reveals there will also be at least seven high-performance N models in the line-up by 2030
Hyundai has revealed its road map for the rest of the decade, focused heavily on electrification including next-generation hybrids and EVs, plus range-extender technology coming in 2027. In addition, to keep things interesting, even more high-performance N models are on the way.
The plans were announced during Hyundai’s 2025 CEO Investor Day event, where top boss José Muñoz said the company’s “multi-dimensional strategy ensures we stay competitive, relevant and profitable wherever the market moves”.
Muñoz continued: “One opportunity we clearly see is expanding our hybrid line-up in response to growing consumer demand. By 2030, we plan to offer more than 18 hybrids for vehicles ranging from entry-level to large luxury. This will include Genesis starting in 2026.”
Hyundai unveiled its next-generation hybrid technology earlier this year, which offers improvements in fuel efficiency and refinement. It was introduced in the flagship Palisade SUV that’s sold in North America, but not Europe.
We're expecting the new hybrid tech will power the next-gen Hyundai Tucson mid-size SUV due to arrive here in 2026.
Hyundai becomes latest brand to invest in range-extenders
Hyundai will introduce its first extender-range EV (EREV) powertrain in 2027. If you’re not familiar with range-extender technology, it uses an electric motor to drive the car’s wheels and provide an electric-car-like driving experience. But for extra flexibility, a combustion engine is used to generate energy for the e-motor and a battery pack, eliminating the range anxiety drivers can experience with EVs.
ChangHwan Kim, head of electrification energy solutions at Hyundai, said during the event that the company’s EREV powertrain can deliver more than 600 miles of range. He added: “Unlike existing [range-extenders], Hyundai’s unique system takes advantage of 15 years of hybrid and EV development experience.
“The ultra high-performance battery designed by Hyundai engineers produces the same power with less than half the battery capacity compared to conventional EVs. This optimized balance of battery and motor will reduce the cost without losing EV performance.”
Hyundai Ioniq 3 EV confirmed for 2026
Hyundai has been enjoying lots of success with its electric cars in recent years, and “the next step”, according to Muñoz, is “delivering EVs tailored to each region”. For Europe, that’s the new Ioniq 3 hatchback which was previewed just a few weeks ago by the Concept Three and is set to arrive next year.
Kim reaffirmed that Hyundai is working on a next-generation EV platform, but didn’t reveal when the first car using it will be launched.
Muñoz also said Hyundai will have more than seven hot N division models by the end of the decade, and hinted at the next two in his presentation. We know one will be a Hyundai Tucson N featuring hybrid power as Auto Express got the scoop on that earlier this year, and we suspect the other will be a Hyundai Ioniq 3 N electric hot hatch.
The next to hit the streets will be the 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 6 N sports saloon, which was revealed this summer at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and is being pitched as a zero-emissions alternative to the BMW M3.
Hyundai will also launch a new mid-size pick-up truck for the American market before the end of the decade. It’ll use a traditional body-on-frame design, and is likely to target the best-selling Ford F-150 truck for sales.
