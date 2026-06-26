Disappointed the Hyundai Vision 74 Concept never materialised? Don’t worry, the new Hyundai Avante saloon looks nearly as good…and this one might come to the UK.

This is the brand’s core medium-sized saloon that sells in massive numbers across the United States and Asia, effectively acting as a four-door version of the i30 hatchback that operates in the same class in Europe.

However, with the demise of the European i30 confirmed, and Hyundai now fitting this model with more Euro-friendly hybrid powertrains, the funky-looking saloon could be on its way back to showrooms on this side of the Atlantic.

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This new eighth-generation model is a very different creature to the last medium-sized saloon Hyundai sold in Europe. To start with, it’s much bigger at 4,765mm long – that’s about the same size as an Audi A5 Sportback – and it looks it, too, with much more grown-up proportions and scalpel-sharp styling.

Coming from Hyundai’s Korean studio, the new Avante features the brand’s Art of Steel design language. This will also be applied to future models such as the next Tucson and Kona SUVs, but here it has produced an aggressive saloon with bulging wheelarches, a low-set and pointy nose and razor-sharp lighting. In fact, the h-pattern lighting design will be one that’ll spread to most, if not all, combustion-powered Hyundai models moving forward.