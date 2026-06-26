Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Wild new Hyundai Avante saloon says hello from the future

Hyundai’s compact saloon hasn’t been available in Europe for decades, but that could change with all-new version

By:Jordan Katsianis
26 Jun 2026
Hyundai Avante saloon - front 3/45

Disappointed the Hyundai Vision 74 Concept never materialised? Don’t worry, the new Hyundai Avante saloon looks nearly as good…and this one might come to the UK. 

This is the brand’s core medium-sized saloon that sells in massive numbers across the United States and Asia, effectively acting as a four-door version of the i30 hatchback that operates in the same class in Europe. 

However, with the demise of the European i30 confirmed, and Hyundai now fitting this model with more Euro-friendly hybrid powertrains, the funky-looking saloon could be on its way back to showrooms on this side of the Atlantic.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This new eighth-generation model is a very different creature to the last medium-sized saloon Hyundai sold in Europe. To start with, it’s much bigger at 4,765mm long – that’s about the same size as an Audi A5 Sportback – and it looks it, too, with much more grown-up proportions and scalpel-sharp styling. 

Coming from Hyundai’s Korean studio, the new Avante features the brand’s Art of Steel design language. This will also be applied to future models such as the next Tucson and Kona SUVs, but here it has produced an aggressive saloon with bulging wheelarches, a low-set and pointy nose and razor-sharp lighting. In fact, the h-pattern lighting design will be one that’ll spread to most, if not all, combustion-powered Hyundai models moving forward. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, the Avante’s cabin features the new Pleos Connect infotainment system that combines a massive 14.6-inch touchscreen (or a 12.9-inch unit on entry-level models) with a row of physical controls underneath. The dashboard architecture and its high-mounted driver’s display are also similar to those in the new Ioniq 3, with a comfortable ‘living room’ ambience a core deliverable for the overall design. 

Under the bonnet, there’s a choice of a pair of engines. A rather old-fashioned naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine opens the range, but it’s the new 1.6-litre hybrid that’s expected to be fitted to the majority of models, even in petroleum-mad markets such as the US. It may also hold the key to Hyundai’s decision to bring this model over to the UK and Europe, as it’ll fill the gap that’s been vacated now the i30 hatch has ceased production. 

Hyundai Avante saloon - interior5

Adding further fuel to that fire is the fact Hyundai has been captured testing this new Avante out of its R&D base in Germany, meaning that European compliance could be on the cards and, by extension, a possible reintroduction into the UK market. While the medium-sized saloon market isn’t a huge one for Hyundai UK, the car would give the Korean brand a non-SUV model in the critical C-segment now that the i30 is gone.

However, even if we don’t see the new Avante in UK showrooms, it is a very clear vision ahead of what Hyundai’s other next-generation models will look and feel like. Over to you Hyundai…

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai has hammered another nail into the estate car coffin
Hyundai i30 SW

Hyundai has hammered another nail into the estate car coffin

The Hyundai estate car is dead, with no plans for the brand to start producing new wagons in the future
News
21 Jun 2026
Dramatic Hyundai Ioniq V revealed with eye-catching arrow-shaped looks
Hyundai Ioniq V - front 3/4

Dramatic Hyundai Ioniq V revealed with eye-catching arrow-shaped looks

Wraps come off striking new saloon based on Venus concept that delivers new-age tech and design
News
24 Apr 2026
New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks
Alastair Crooks with the Hyundai Ioniq 3

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks

Despite sharing the same underpinnings as the Kia EV2, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 looks radically different
News
20 Apr 2026
Dramatic Hyundai Ioniq Earth and Venus concept cars launch exclusive Chinese sub-brand
Hyundai Ioniq Earth and Venus concepts - both together

Dramatic Hyundai Ioniq Earth and Venus concept cars launch exclusive Chinese sub-brand

Domestic car brands in China might be king, but new Earth and Venus concepts suggest Korea’s Hyundai isn’t backing down
News
10 Apr 2026

Most Popular

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained
Dropped kerb - header image

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained

A dropped kerb allows vehicles to legally cross the pavement between the road and a private driveway or parking space, here’s everything you need to k…
Tips & advice
22 Jun 2026
Major Audi A3 updates and price cut are part of second facelift in two years
Updated Audi A3 - blue dynamic front 3/4

Major Audi A3 updates and price cut are part of second facelift in two years

The new Audi A3 will be available from September, with a choice of petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power, as well as sportier S3 and RS 3 editions
News
23 Jun 2026
VW ID. Buzz gets new Good-Night package for camper van capability
VW ID. Buzz with the Good-Night package - front 3/4 open with furniture

VW ID. Buzz gets new Good-Night package for camper van capability

We’ve been waiting for VW to transform the ID. Buzz into a modern camper
News
24 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content